Heights Finance Holdings Co. Encourages Individuals to Take Precautionary Steps Following Security Incident

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heights Finance Holdings Co. ("Heights"), a consumer credit lender based in Greenville, South Carolina, is encouraging individuals to take precautionary measures to protect their information following a security incident.

On May 7, 2026, Heights discovered that an unauthorized actor gained access to a cloud-based platform hosted by a third party used to store certain customer data. Importantly, this activity was limited to that cloud-based platform only—it did not affect any of Heights' loan management systems or other computer systems or networks. Heights immediately activated its incident response protocols, brought in outside cybersecurity specialists to investigate, and reported the incident to federal law enforcement.

Heights has since confirmed that its cloud-based platform is secure and that there is no ongoing security threat; operations were not impacted by this incident and have continued safely and securely.

The investigation determined an unauthorized actor may have viewed or copied certain information from the cloud-based platform. The specific information varies by individual, but may include one or more of the following:

Contact Details: Name, address, phone number, or email address.





Name, address, phone number, or email address. Financial Information : Account details, bank account information (including bank name, account number, and routing number), or related financial data.





Account details, bank account information (including bank name, account number, and routing number), or related financial data. Government Identifiers : This may include Social Security number, tax ID, driver's license number, or state ID number.





This may include Social Security number, tax ID, driver's license number, or state ID number. Additional Information: This may include date of birth or information voluntarily provided by a consumer, such as personal circumstances shared during customer service interactions.

Your information may be involved if you received a loan through Heights, or if you inquired about or applied for a loan product (including through a third party). Your information may also be involved if you were a former borrower of Curo Management or any of its former or current related brands.

Protecting the security and confidentiality of customer information is a core commitment for Heights. As a precaution, Heights has engaged a third-party cybersecurity specialist to monitor the dark web for any information that may have been involved in this incident. The dark web is a hidden part of the internet where unauthorized activities and data exchanges often occur. Heights' specialist is actively scanning dark web forums, marketplaces, and other platforms. As of this writing, they have not found any evidence that information involved in this incident is on the dark web.

Heights is also offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through Epiq, a third-party provider. Individuals who believe their information may be involved are encouraged to take advantage of these services by following the instructions provided on the dedicated website for this incident at heightsfinance.com/ImportantInfo. Any updates regarding the incident will also be posted on this website, so individuals are encouraged to visit this website periodically.

Heights has established a dedicated call center for individuals with any questions or concerns. The call center can be reached at 877-343-7785, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

SOURCE Heights Finance Holdings Co.