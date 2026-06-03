HELE Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Helen of Troy Limited

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) common stock between April 24, 2024 and October 8, 2025. Helen of Troy markets a variety of consumer goods across several segments.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Misled Investors Regarding the Ability of Project Pegasus to Improve Efficiency and Effectiveness

According to the complaint, in fiscal year 2023, Helen of Troy's then COO, and later CEO, Noel Geoffroy initiated Project Pegasus, a "global restructuring program that focused on both efficiency and effectiveness." As a part of this initiative, the Company invested in a new distribution center in Tennessee to support its targeted growth.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, the Company boasted about the "fuel" it was generating from Project Pegasus. Although Helen of Troy admitted to some speed bumps in Project Pegasus, specifically citing "implementation hiccups" with its new Tennessee distribution center, defendants assured investors that "despite the delayed savings related to our Tennessee distribution center, Project Pegasus continues to move forward. We have made good progress on the cost of goods sold work streams, implementing multiple projects that reduce costs and simplify our supplier base." In reality, Project Pegasus was not delivering the efficiencies that defendants touted. Rather, unknown to investors, Helen of Troy did not have enough resources or the budget to achieve its stated restructuring or savings goals.

Plaintiff further alleges that on July 10, 2025, Helen of Troy revealed that its net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 had declined 11% year-over-year and its adjusted earnings per share had shrunk by nearly 60% compared to the prior year. The Company also disclosed a $414.4 million goodwill impairment, which it attributed to its continued decelerating revenue growth. The Company's interim CEO—CFO Brian Grass—conceded that Helen of Troy had become "too complicated and lost focus," which "created unnecessary sprawl and [the Company] became scattered in terms of priorities." As a result of these disclosures, the price of Helen of Troy shares declined by $7.04 per share, or 22.7%.

Then, on October 9, 2025, during his first earnings call as CEO, G. Scott Uzzell reported Helen of Troy's second quarter results for fiscal year 2026, announcing that quarterly sales were down 8.9% year-over-year, adjusted earnings per share plummeted by 51%, and that these results were caused by significant business disruptions and cost headwinds which the Company expects to persist for the remainder of the year. Uzzell acknowledged Helen of Troy's underperformance, stating that Helen of Troy "earned [its] way into a difficult period." These disclosures caused Helen of Troy's stock price to decline by $6.90 per share, or 25%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Helen of Troy Limited. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 3, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP