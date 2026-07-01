Helix Launches GenoSphere™ MCP Connector in Claude to Accelerate Research and Discovery in Human Genetics

First of its kind Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector enables approved users to explore more than 500,000 linked clinico-genomic records, answering questions on common conditions, gene variants and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, the leading enterprise genomics platform, today announced the availability of Helix's GenoSphere MCP connector in Claude Science, Anthropic's AI workbench for scientists. This connector is the first to enable AI-accelerated exploration of population-scale linked clinico-genomic data -- enabling researchers, clinical scientists, and life sciences organizations to compress time-to-insight.

"AI agents enable us to easily query and analyze complex datasets so that physician scientists, epidemiologists, molecular biologists and chemists can focus on basic and translational questions that drive new therapeutic and diagnostic development rather than on SQL queries and complex bioinformatic analyses," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. "We're excited to enable a wide range of researchers to leverage GenoSphere to answer their basic science, translational, and clinical questions."

This Claude Science connector hooks directly into Helix's recently announced Cohort Builder and its AI capabilities that accelerate cohort exploration and analysis across GenoSphere. GenoSphere is currently composed of over 500,000 linked clinico-genomic records drawn from health systems across North America. It recently became one of the largest worldwide datasets of its kind. Users can run analyses related to genetic variants and disease incidence and prevalence. Examples of supported queries include identifying pathogenic variants and their relationship to longitudinal disease states.

The connector is designed to return only de-identified aggregate statistics and does not provide access to individual-level records, identifiable patient information, or protected health information. Small counts are automatically suppressed to help protect participant privacy.

Access to the Helix GenoSphere connector is available to approved enterprise health system and life sciences partners of Helix. Individuals interested in access need a Helix-provisioned account assigned to the connector. To learn more about the Helix GenoSphere MCP connector or request access for your AI environment, visit the website or complete the submission here.

About Helix:

Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – the largest precision health network in the world – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com.

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SOURCE Helix