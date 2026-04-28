Hello Group Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in Asia's online social networking space, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.hellogroup.com/ or on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investors Relations Department via email at [email protected].

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in Asia's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which we added to our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Since 2019, we have continuously expanded our portfolio through internal incubation and strategic acquisitions, adding apps such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Happn. These products target more niche markets and selective user demographics both domestically and internationally, further strengthening our global presence.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +852-3157-1669

Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.