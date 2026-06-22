HelloNation Article Explains Renters Insurance Coverage With Insights From Insurance Expert Aileen Dugan

The article outlines how renters' insurance protects personal property, supports temporary housing, and provides liability coverage for tenants.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does renters insurance actually protect when you live in Portsmouth? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Aileen Dugan offers a clear explanation for residents navigating their coverage options.

Aileen Dugan, Owner/Insurance Agent Speed Speed

Many renters in Portsmouth assume their landlord's insurance policy will cover personal belongings inside their apartment. As the article explains, this is a common misconception. While a landlord's policy typically covers the building's structure, it does not cover the tenant's possessions. That's where Portsmouth renters' insurance comes in, offering protection for the items you own inside your rented home.

According to the HelloNation feature, renters' insurance covers a wide range of items, including clothing, electronics, kitchen appliances, and furniture. If you own it, and it's not built into the property, renters' insurance likely covers it. This includes items stored in closets, drawers, or even cabinets. The article emphasizes that these protections apply to rentals of apartments, condos, or houses.

Portsmouth renters' insurance also helps in situations involving theft coverage. If someone breaks into a renter's home and steals electronics, jewelry, or other valuables, the policy can help with replacement costs. The article notes that this coverage may even extend to stolen items taken from a vehicle or while traveling, depending on the policy's specifics.

Fire damage is another significant reason to carry renters insurance in Portsmouth, especially in older buildings, where a fire or smoke from one unit can affect neighboring apartments. In the HelloNation article, Aileen Dugan outlines how renters' insurance coverage helps replace personal belongings damaged by fire, smoke, or related water damage. This type of protection is especially valuable in multi-unit buildings, which are common in Portsmouth's rental market.

The article also highlights one of renters insurance's lesser-known benefits: support for temporary housing. If a renter's home becomes uninhabitable due to a covered event, such as a fire or a severe water leak, the policy may cover hotel stays, short-term rentals, or meals while repairs are completed. This is known as loss of use or additional living expenses. For renters displaced for days or even months, this benefit can make a significant financial difference.

Liability coverage is another essential part of Portsmouth renters' insurance. The HelloNation piece notes that if someone is injured while visiting your home or if you accidentally damage someone else's property, your policy may help cover those expenses. This includes pet-related incidents or situations where renters are found responsible for unintentional harm.

Throughout the article, Dugan explains that renters often underestimate how much they own until they try to list everything out. The cost to replace electronics, clothing, kitchen items, and furniture after a loss can add up quickly. That's why renters insurance coverage provides a valuable financial safety net at an affordable cost.

In Portsmouth, renters face risks from coastal storms, older buildings, and shared living arrangements. As the article explains, renters' insurance offers peace of mind by protecting personal belongings, covering temporary housing costs, and providing coverage for theft and liability. It helps bridge the gap between what landlords insure and what renters are responsible for.

What Renters Insurance in Portsmouth Actually Covers features insights from Aileen Dugan, Insurance Expert of Portsmouth, NH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation