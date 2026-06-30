HelloNation Article Featuring Commercial Roofing Expert Drew Nelson Explains How Seasonal Roof Seam Checks Extend Commercial Roof Life

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how routine seam inspections help commercial property owners prevent water damage and extend the performance of flat roofs.

How can commercial property owners extend the life of a flat roof system without major repairs or large expenses? A HelloNation article highlights advice from Drew Nelson, Commercial Roofing Expert and owner of Apex Roof Pros LLC in Catalina Foothills, on the one simple habit that often makes the biggest difference: regularly checking roof seams.

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The article, How Seasonal Roof Seam Checks Extend Commercial Roof Life, explains how seasonal inspection of seams can help building owners and managers prevent water damage, slow wear, and protect their investment over time. These small, routine checks are especially valuable in Catalina Foothills, where heat and sun challenge the durability of flat roof systems year-round.

According to the HelloNation article, many property owners focus on the visible surface of a commercial roof or on the age of the membrane. But in practice, it's often the seams and edges that show the first signs of stress. These seams connect the materials around parapet walls, rooftop units, and vent structures. When exposed to daily cycles of heat and cooling, especially in southern Arizona's climate, these areas slowly loosen. Lifting seams can create small gaps that allow moisture in before any major surface issues appear.

The HelloNation feature explains how even a nearly invisible lift in a roof seam can start a chain reaction of problems. As water seeps beneath the membrane, it accumulates and weakens the underlying materials. By the time water damage becomes visible from the inside, the fix can be far more complex and costly. But the article emphasizes that a seasonal inspection can catch these early signs while the roof is still stable and repairs are simple.

Drew Nelson, featured in the article, notes that a seasonal inspection takes just a few minutes. Checking the joints and seams at the edges of a flat roof system gives the property owner a clearer sense of what's changing over time. That awareness not only helps prevent surprises but also gives roofing professionals more accurate data when called in for scheduled maintenance. Seasonal inspections create a pattern of understanding that supports the long-term performance of any commercial roof.

In Catalina Foothills, where heat stress and occasional storms are constant concerns, staying ahead of roof-seam issues can make all the difference. The article describes how flat roof systems in this region often face added pressure, especially during temperature swings. The lifting of seams may happen slowly, but it is predictable. And that predictability makes seasonal inspection one of the easiest ways to extend the life of the entire roof structure.

The article reinforces that each roof wears in its own way, but roof seams are typically the first to show trouble. Regular inspection of these seams—done at least once per season can lead to earlier, easier repairs and better overall performance. For commercial property owners, this habit is an essential part of long-term planning and can extend a roof's lifespan by years. It is always highly recommended to engage a qualified roof inspector with the following certifications: HAAG Commercial Inspector Certification, HAAG Residential Inspector Certification, and NRCIA Forensic Roof Inspector Certification.

How Seasonal Roof Seam Checks Extend Commercial Roof Life features insights from Drew Nelson, Commercial Roofing Expert of Catalina Foothills, AZ, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation