The article explains how MIGS procedures help patients manage eye pressure with less disruption to daily life.

KENOSHA, Wis., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does minimally invasive glaucoma surgery help patients manage glaucoma earlier and with fewer medications?

HelloNation has published an article featuring insights from Dr. Sanka and Dr. Singh, Eye Care Experts at the Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha, explaining how minimally invasive glaucoma surgery is changing glaucoma treatment for many patients in Kenosha.

Dr. I. Paul Singh and Dr. R. Krishna Sanka, President and Vice President Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that glaucoma develops when rising eye pressure damages the optic nerve over time. Without proper glaucoma treatment, this damage may lead to permanent vision loss. Traditional glaucoma management often begins with prescription glaucoma eye drops, followed by laser procedures or more invasive surgery if eye pressure remains uncontrolled.

According to the article, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, commonly known as MIGS, has become an increasingly important option in modern glaucoma treatment. MIGS procedures are designed to improve fluid drainage inside the eye using microscopic devices and specialized surgical methods. Because minimally invasive glaucoma surgery uses smaller incisions and causes less tissue disruption, many patients experience shorter recovery periods compared with traditional glaucoma surgery.

The article notes that many MIGS procedures are performed during cataract surgery. Combining cataract surgery with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery allows ophthalmologists to address both conditions during a single procedure for qualifying patients. In some situations, MIGS may also be performed independently based on the severity of glaucoma and the patient's overall eye health.

The HelloNation article highlights that Kenosha ophthalmologists are increasingly considering MIGS earlier in the management of glaucoma, rather than waiting until advanced disease progression. Earlier intervention may help stabilize eye pressure before significant optic nerve damage occurs. This shift reflects improvements in glaucoma treatment technology and growing confidence in the safety profile of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.

The article also explains that one reason patients are interested in MIGS is the potential to reduce dependence on glaucoma eye drops. Many people struggle with maintaining daily medication schedules or managing side effects from long-term glaucoma eye drops. While some patients still require medication after surgery, MIGS may reduce the number of prescriptions needed or lower medication frequency as part of ongoing glaucoma management.

Safety remains a major factor in the growing popularity of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. The article describes how MIGS procedures were developed to reduce intraocular pressure effectively with fewer complications than some traditional surgeries. Although every surgical procedure carries risk, MIGS generally offers a favorable safety profile for carefully selected patients when performed by an experienced ophthalmologist in Kenosha.

The article further explains that patients considering MIGS usually undergo a complete eye examination before surgery is recommended. Eye pressure measurements, optic nerve imaging, visual field testing, and overall eye health all help determine the best glaucoma treatment approach. Cataract surgery needs, medication tolerance, and disease progression are also important considerations in planning glaucoma management.

Throughout the article, the importance of individualized glaucoma treatment is emphasized. The article notes that minimally invasive glaucoma surgery may not be appropriate for every patient, but for many individuals, MIGS provides a balance between preserving vision and maintaining quality of life. As technology continues to advance, MIGS is expected to remain an important part of glaucoma management for patients seeking earlier, less invasive treatment options.

How Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Works for Patients in Kenosha features insights from Dr. Sanka and Dr. Singh, Eye Care Experts in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation