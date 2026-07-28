HelloNation Article Featuring Plumbing Expert Jessica Gerdeman Explains Water Pressure Problems That Need a Plumber

The article outlines common causes of low water pressure and why early plumbing inspections can help prevent costly damage.

WARRENTON, Mo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes low water pressure in a home, and when should homeowners call a plumber? HelloNation has published an article that answers the question and explains how ongoing water pressure issues may signal larger plumbing problems inside a home.

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The article, featuring insights from Plumbing Expert Jessica Gerdeman, Corporate Treasurer of Heggemann, Inc. of Warrenton, Missouri, explains that low water pressure can interfere with daily activities such as showering, washing dishes, and doing laundry. While some pressure changes may be temporary, the article notes that sudden or worsening pressure loss often points to plumbing problems that should be professionally inspected.

According to the article, one common cause of low water pressure throughout a home is a failing pressure regulator. A pressure regulator controls the amount of water entering the plumbing system, but when it begins to fail, homeowners may notice weak or inconsistent flow from multiple fixtures. The article explains that plumbers can test the pressure regulator and determine whether repairs or replacement are necessary to restore proper water flow.

The HelloNation article also discusses low hot water pressure and how it often stems directly from issues with the water heater. Mineral buildup inside pipes, fixtures, or water heater components can restrict water movement over time, especially in homes with hard water. The article explains that sediment buildup in a water heater can reduce efficiency and lead to low hot water pressure in sinks, showers, and appliances.

Another issue highlighted in the article involves hidden pipe leaks. Even small hidden pipe leaks behind walls, under floors, or underground may slowly reduce water pressure while creating structural damage inside the home. The article notes that homeowners sometimes notice damp areas, unexplained increases in water bills, or sounds of running water before discovering these plumbing problems. Professional inspections can help identify hidden pipe leaks before they become more severe and costly to repair.

The article also explains how pipe corrosion can gradually affect older plumbing systems. Over time, pipe corrosion inside galvanized steel pipes can narrow the interior passageways that carry water through the home. As pipe corrosion worsens, homeowners may experience low water pressure in multiple areas of the house. The article states that replacing aging pipes may eventually be necessary to restore proper plumbing performance and improve water flow.

Plumbing Experts Heggemann, Inc also highlights the importance of inspecting the underground water line when pressure loss affects the entire property. The article explains that tree roots, shifting soil, and aging materials can damage an underground water line over time. Problems involving an underground water line may require specialized inspection equipment to locate the exact source of the issue before repairs begin.

In some cases, low water pressure or low hot water pressure may affect only one faucet or showerhead. The article explains that mineral deposits inside fixtures can sometimes restrict water flow and reduce performance. Cleaning or replacing fixtures may resolve the issue when it is isolated to a single area. However, the article warns that pressure problems appearing throughout the home are more likely connected to larger plumbing problems involving the pressure regulator, water heater, hidden pipe leaks, underground water line damage, or pipe corrosion.

The article concludes that homeowners should not ignore sudden changes in water pressure, as these often signal larger plumbing problems. Professional plumbing inspections can help identify the source of low water pressure before hidden damage becomes more expensive to repair.

Water Pressure Problems That Need a Plumber features insights from Jessica Gerdeman, Corporate Treasurer of Heggemann, Inc, Plumbing Experts of Warrenton, Missouri, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation