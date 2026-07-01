HelloNation Article Featuring Real Estate Experts Holly Abel Grimm and Rich Grimm Explains What Buyers Examine When Selling Land in Eastern Ohio

The article outlines how access, utilities, surveys, and zoning concerns shape rural land sales across Eastern Ohio.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do rural land buyers really care about when considering a purchase in Eastern Ohio? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from real estate professionals Holly Abel Grimm and Rich Grimm of Holly & Rich Grimm at REMAX Crossroads. Drawing from years of experience in the local market, the article offers practical guidance to anyone preparing for an Ohio land sale.

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The article explains that selling land in Eastern Ohio differs from selling a house in town. Buyers may initially admire open fields and scenic views, but they quickly shift their focus to issues such as access, utilities, and documentation. Rural land buyers often pause a deal if key facts about the property are unclear. That's why sellers need to understand which questions are likely to arise and how to prepare answers in advance.

According to the HelloNation article, legal access is the first concern for most buyers. If a property lacks public road access or a properly recorded easement, lenders and title companies may decline to proceed, even when the land itself is desirable. For those selling acreage in the region, clear proof of access is critical to avoiding delays during the transaction.

Water availability also plays a significant role in rural property sales. Many buyers want to know about well depth, water quality, and whether drilling a new well is feasible. This is especially true for those planning to build. Without answers, rural property in Ohio can be seen as a risky investment. Sellers who maintain strong records and understand local conditions can better position their properties for serious offers.

The article also stresses the importance of septic systems. Buyers often ask whether an existing system is approved and functional, or if the property has passed a soil test that would allow future installation. Soil conditions in Eastern Ohio vary, so sellers who can provide recent test results are more likely to move their property quickly.

When it comes to land survey in Ohio, many sellers assume it's optional. While not legally required, a current survey provides buyers with confidence by confirming property boundaries, acreage, and access points. It also helps prevent disputes later in the process. For anyone selling land in Eastern Ohio, investing in a professional survey can save time and reduce uncertainty.

Legal use of the land is another key factor. Zoning rules, mineral rights, and recorded restrictions all influence how buyers assess a property's value. In some parts of the region, mineral rights were separated from surface ownership decades ago. If a seller cannot confirm what is included in the sale, rural land buyers may hesitate or attempt to renegotiate.

Buyers today also expect clarity on utilities and basic services. Even in rural areas, access to electricity, cell service, and internet coverage can affect purchasing decisions. The article notes that buyers may walk away from an Ohio land sale if the availability of basic services is unclear. Sellers should prepare utility documentation in advance and be ready to answer these questions.

Topography, drainage, and potential building sites also factor in. Buyers often ask about flood risks, slope, and usable flat areas. Visual aids like maps and aerial photos can help rural land buyers understand what they're purchasing. That clarity can be the deciding factor in whether to make an offer.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article argues that preparation is the best strategy when selling acreage in Eastern Ohio. When sellers collect documentation in advance and anticipate standard buyer questions, they create a smoother sales process and reduce the chance of a stalled deal. What may seem like minor details to a seller can be dealbreakers for a buyer.

The article titled "Selling Acreage, Rural Property, or Land in Eastern Ohio: What Buyers Scrutinize and Sellers Often Miss" features insights from Holly Abel Grimm and Rich Grimm, of Holly & Rich Grimm at REMAX Crossroads real estate experts in New Philadelphia, OH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation