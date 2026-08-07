HelloNation Awards Up to $23,500 in Scholarships to Student Filmmakers Nationwide

Winners of the 2026 Student Video Scholarship Contest represent Washington, D.C., California, and Texas, with regional finalists recognized from Honolulu to New England

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloNation today announced the winners of its 2026 Student Video Scholarship Contest, awarding up to $23,500 in scholarships and prizes to student filmmakers from across the country. The annual contest challenges students to tell the story of their hometown through original video, celebrating the next generation of storytellers.

2026 National Scholarship Winners

This year's contest drew 100 submissions from students nationwide, with entries arriving from as far as Honolulu, Hawaii. Three national scholarship winners were selected, alongside regional finalists from every region of the country who received Technical Achievement Awards.

2026 National Scholarship Winners

1st Place — Biko Sheridan, Washington, D.C. "D.C.'s Field of Dreams"

2nd Place — Audrey Chang, Chatsworth, California "Freedom to Belong"

3rd Place — Luke Schmucker, Panhandle, Texas "Pride of Panhandle – Home of Champions"

In addition to the top three winners, HelloNation recognized twelve Regional Finalists spanning the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West with Technical Achievement Awards for their standout storytelling and production skill.

"The quality of this year's submissions exceeded anything we anticipated. Students from across the country showcased remarkable storytelling, impressive technical skills, and a genuine passion for sharing the stories that make their communities unique. The judging process was incredibly difficult because so many of the entries were deserving of recognition," says Dave Evers, Director of Digital Content at HelloNation.

The Student Video Scholarship Contest is part of HelloNation's broader commitment to supporting young storytellers and highlighting the communities they call home. In its inaugural year, the program drew submissions from students across the country, a strong turnout that reflects both the reach of local storytelling and the creativity of the next generation of filmmakers. HelloNation plans to continue and expand the contest in the years ahead.

The full list of winning and finalist videos, including submissions from students in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Kentucky, Florida, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arizona, and California, is available at: https://hellovideocontest.com/prizes-recognition/

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation