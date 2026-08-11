The article explains how inspections, budgeting, and code compliance can help reduce remodeling surprises in older homes.

STURGEON BAY, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners inspect before starting an older home remodel?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Residential Construction Expert Kyle Tielens of Tielens Construction in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. The article explores the challenges homeowners may encounter when renovating older properties and outlines practical steps to help projects stay on track from planning through construction.

Kyle Tielens, Project Coordinator Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that older homes often contain hidden issues that are not immediately visible. While many properties have maintained their charm and functionality for decades, aging systems and structural components can create complications once renovation work begins. Understanding these potential concerns before demolition starts can help homeowners make informed decisions and avoid unexpected disruptions.

According to the article, one of the most important steps in remodeling an older home is conducting a thorough inspection of major systems. Plumbing, electrical systems, foundations, and structural elements should all be carefully evaluated. The article notes that the infrastructure that has served a home well for many years may no longer meet current safety expectations or building codes.

The article describes outdated wiring as one of the most common findings during renovation projects. Older electrical systems may not be designed to support modern appliances, lighting, and technology demands. Once walls are opened, contractors frequently discover conditions that require upgrades to maintain safety and compliance. Similar concerns can arise with plumbing upgrades when aging pipes, fittings, or drainage systems are uncovered during construction.

Moisture damage is another issue discussed in the article. Years of exposure to seasonal weather conditions can allow water intrusion around roofs, windows, foundations, and exterior walls. The article explains that hidden moisture damage may not become apparent until demolition reveals rot, mold, or structural deterioration beneath finished surfaces.

Foundation inspection is also highlighted as a critical part of the planning process. The article notes that while some cracks may be cosmetic, more significant settlement issues can affect flooring, walls, and renovation plans. Identifying these conditions early allows homeowners to better understand the scope of work and address concerns before construction progresses.

The HelloNation article further emphasizes the importance of preparing for hidden renovation costs. Because many conditions remain concealed until work begins, homeowners are encouraged to build flexibility into their budgets. The article explains that setting aside a contingency fund of approximately 10 to 20 percent beyond the planned project budget can help manage unforeseen expenses without causing major delays.

Building codes represent another important consideration. The article explains that renovation work often triggers requirements to update portions of a home to current standards. These improvements may include electrical upgrades, insulation enhancements, structural modifications, or additional safety measures. Understanding these requirements early can help homeowners plan more accurately and avoid unexpected adjustments during construction.

The article also discusses how Wisconsin's seasonal climate can contribute to wear over time. Freeze-thaw cycles, moisture exposure, snow loads, and temperature fluctuations may create hidden deterioration that only becomes visible once walls, ceilings, or floors are removed. Residential Construction Expert Kyle Tielens provides insights that help readers understand why preparation is especially important for Door County remodeling projects involving older homes.

The article concludes that successful older home remodeling begins with realistic expectations, careful inspections, and thoughtful financial planning. By evaluating major systems, preparing for hidden renovation costs, addressing foundation inspection concerns, and understanding building codes, homeowners can better protect their investments while reducing the likelihood of costly surprises throughout the renovation process.

Planning an Older Home Remodel: Key Issues to Check First features insights from Kyle Tielens, a Residential Construction Expert from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation