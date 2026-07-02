The article explains how allergies, parasites, and skin conditions can cause persistent itching and why a proper diagnosis matters.

Why does a pet continue scratching long after an occasional itch should have gone away?

LAWTON, Okla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloNation answers that question in its article, "Why Does My Pet Itch?", featuring insights from Expert Veterinarian Dr. John Hergenrether of Hergenrether Animal Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma. The article explores the most common causes of chronic itching in pets and explains why identifying the underlying condition is the first step toward effective treatment.

Dr. John Hergenrether, Veterinarian Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation article, while occasional scratching is normal for both cats and dogs, persistent itching, excessive licking, paw chewing, or rubbing against furniture often signals an underlying medical issue. Rather than representing a simple nuisance, these behaviors may indicate skin diseases or allergic conditions that benefit from a thorough veterinary evaluation.

The article highlights allergic skin disease as one of the most common causes of ongoing discomfort in pets. Environmental allergens such as pollen, mold, and dust mites can trigger atopic dermatitis, causing inflamed skin and repeated scratching. Flea allergy dermatitis is another common concern, with some pets developing severe reactions to even a single flea bite. In other cases, veterinarians may investigate mange, a skin condition caused by mites that can produce similar symptoms.

The HelloNation article explains that reaching the correct diagnosis often requires more than a visual examination. Reviewing a pet's medical history, performing skin testing, evaluating for parasites, and recommending elimination diets when food allergies are suspected all help determine the specific cause of chronic itching. This methodical approach allows treatment to be tailored to each individual pet rather than relying solely on temporary symptom relief.

Advances in veterinary dermatology have also expanded the range of available treatment options. The article describes how newer oral and injectable medications can interrupt itch signals more precisely than traditional therapies. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment plans may also include medicated shampoos, topical products that strengthen the skin barrier, and medications to address secondary bacterial or fungal infections that commonly develop after prolonged scratching.

The article also emphasizes that successful long-term management depends on continued collaboration between pet owners and veterinarians. Strategies such as reducing allergen exposure, considering immunotherapy, maintaining healthy skin care routines, and monitoring changes over time can help improve comfort while reducing future flare-ups. Because every pet responds differently, individualized care remains an important part of achieving lasting results.

Beyond improving comfort, the article notes that early intervention may help prevent more serious skin damage caused by persistent scratching and chewing. Understanding the factors behind chronic itching allows pet owners to seek appropriate care before irritation progresses into more significant dermatologic problems.

The article concludes that persistent itching is rarely something owners should simply wait to outgrow. Identifying the source of the problem provides the foundation for more effective treatment and better long-term skin health for both cats and dogs.

"Why Does My Pet Itch?" features insights from Dr. John Hergenrether, an Expert Veterinarian in Lawton, Oklahoma, on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation