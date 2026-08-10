The article details how in-home care supports daily living, independence, and safety for older adults.

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What exactly is included in non-medical home care, and how can it help older adults stay safely at home? A HelloNation article answers this question through insights from Louise Murphy, owner of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services in Nashua, NH. The article examines how non-medical home care offers essential daily living assistance to seniors who wish to remain independent while receiving personalized support.

Louise Murphy, Owner, Visting Angels of Southern, NH Speed Speed

According to the article, non-medical home care is often misunderstood. Many assume it only covers basic chores, but it actually includes a wide range of services that make daily life manageable and comfortable for older adults. At Visiting Angels in Nashua, NH, Louise Murphy and her team create care plans tailored to individual needs. This form of in-home care is ideal for individuals who do not require skilled medical attention but benefit from daily living assistance to maintain their safety and dignity.

The article explains that caregivers assist with personal care tasks, including bathing, dressing, and grooming. These services not only promote physical comfort and health but also help seniors maintain a sense of independence and routine. Visiting Angels caregivers also handle meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, and errands—tasks that can become challenging with age. For many families in Nashua, NH, this type of non-medical home care offers relief from daily caregiving responsibilities, allowing loved ones to remain in familiar surroundings.

Transportation plays a vital role in promoting senior independence. The HelloNation article highlights that caregivers from Visiting Angels offer dependable rides to doctors' appointments, grocery stores, and community events. These simple trips can make a significant difference by keeping seniors engaged and socially active. Reliable transportation prevents isolation and supports emotional health, both key parts of effective in-home care.

Companionship care is another cornerstone of the Visiting Angels approach. Murphy's team understands that emotional well-being is as important as physical care. Regular visits and social interactions can help prevent loneliness and keep seniors feeling connected to their community. A friendly conversation or shared activity contributes to better mental health, which is a vital outcome of quality companionship care.

The HelloNation article notes that non-medical home care is not a substitute for medical services or home health care, but rather a complementary solution. It fills the gap between living alone and needing full-time medical supervision. For those managing arthritis, Parkinson's disease, or Alzheimer's, living safely at home is possible with proper assistance and ongoing support. Visiting Angels caregivers provide medication reminders, mobility help, and personal care, making it possible to age in place through every stage of need.

Each care plan developed by Visiting Angels in Nashua, NH, is highly personalized. The agency evaluates individual schedules, preferences, and levels of need to ensure the best caregiver match. This tailored approach provides families with the flexibility to adjust care as their circumstances change. Whether part-time visits, overnight coverage, or 24-hour in-home care is needed, Louise Murphy's team provides dependable and compassionate service throughout Nashua and nearby communities, including Merrimack and Hudson.

Specialized dementia support is another essential part of Visiting Angels' offerings. The article describes how trained caregivers help clients with Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive challenges by establishing structured, calm routines. This personalized dementia support helps clients maintain comfort and safety at home while reducing confusion and anxiety. For family members, it offers reassurance that their loved ones are being cared for with patience and respect.

Respite care is also included among Visiting Angels' services, allowing family caregivers to take a break without worry. This temporary relief ensures that loved ones continue to receive quality care while families recharge. The HelloNation article emphasizes that this balance benefits both seniors and their families by preventing burnout and maintaining consistent support.

Financially, non-medical home care is often more accessible than many expect. The article mentions that services may be paid privately or covered through long-term care insurance, depending on the plan. This flexibility allows more families to consider in-home care as a long-term solution rather than a short-term fix.

Visiting Angels' mission in Nashua, NH, reflects a strong commitment to dignity, compassion, and independence. Louise Murphy and her team view home as more than a physical space—it represents comfort, identity, and belonging. By combining daily living assistance, companionship care, and dementia support, they help clients maintain senior independence and a higher quality of life.

The HelloNation feature concludes by underscoring that non-medical home care is about creating a safe, supportive environment that respects each individual's needs. Through personalized in-home care, Visiting Angels helps older adults continue living confidently in the place where they feel most at home.

What Services Are Included in Non-Medical Home Care? Features insights from Louise Murphy, Home Care Expert of Nashua, NH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation