HelloNation Explains Why Concrete Driveways Often Outlast Asphalt, Featuring Concrete Expert Matt Wallace

The article examines durability, maintenance, and long-term value when comparing concrete and asphalt driveways.

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is better, a concrete driveway or an asphalt driveway? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Concrete Expert Matt Wallace of The Concrete Company in Madison, Wisconsin, explains why homeowners should compare long-term performance instead of focusing only on installation costs.

Matt Wallace - Owner - The Concrete Company

The article explains that the upfront price is only one part of choosing the right driveway material. While a concrete driveway generally costs more to install than an asphalt driveway, the additional investment often reflects greater durability, lower maintenance needs, and a longer expected service life. Looking at how each material performs over time provides a better understanding of overall value.

According to the article, a properly installed concrete driveway is built to withstand years of daily use from passenger vehicles, delivery trucks, and changing weather conditions. Concrete's strength allows it to resist rutting and soft spots that can develop under repeated stress. The article notes that proper curing and a well-prepared foundation are essential to achieving reliable long-term performance.

The article also explains that an asphalt driveway remains a practical choice in certain situations. Homeowners working within a tighter budget may appreciate its lower installation cost and quicker installation process. Asphalt is also easier to repair when small cracks appear, although exposure to sunlight, moisture, and changing temperatures naturally causes the surface to deteriorate over time, making regular upkeep increasingly important.

Driveway lifespan is another key factor discussed in the article. A concrete driveway that is installed correctly can remain in service for decades with relatively few major repairs. Asphalt also delivers dependable performance, but resurfacing or replacement is often required sooner. The article explains that comparing driveway lifespan instead of focusing only on installation costs provides homeowners with a clearer picture of future expenses.

The article also examines driveway maintenance requirements for both materials. Concrete generally requires occasional cleaning and may benefit from periodic sealing, depending on local weather conditions and the driveway's finish. Asphalt typically requires more frequent sealcoating and crack repair to help prevent water from reaching the supporting base. The article notes that regular driveway maintenance helps extend the life of either material, although asphalt generally demands more ongoing attention.

Installation quality is another important consideration. According to the article, even the best materials cannot overcome poor workmanship or an unstable foundation. Contractors should prepare the base carefully, provide proper drainage, and compact the supporting layers before placing either concrete or asphalt. These steps help reduce the likelihood of settling, cracking, and uneven surfaces while supporting long-term durability. The article emphasizes that what lies beneath the driveway has as much influence on performance as the finished surface.

Appearance is also part of the decision for many homeowners. The article explains that a concrete driveway provides a clean, finished appearance that complements a wide variety of home styles. Decorative finishes, exposed aggregate, and stamped patterns offer additional design flexibility without sacrificing durability. While asphalt provides a smooth, uniform surface, its darker color naturally fades over time and often requires sealcoating to maintain its original appearance. For many property owners, curb appeal is an important part of the overall investment.

The article concludes that evaluating durability, driveway lifespan, driveway maintenance, curb appeal, and total cost together allows homeowners to make a more informed decision. Although a concrete driveway typically costs more upfront, its longer service life and reduced maintenance requirements may lower total cost over time compared with an asphalt driveway. Considering the complete picture helps homeowners choose the material that best fits their property's long-term needs.

Why Concrete Driveways Often Outlast Asphalt features insights from Matt Wallace, Concrete Expert of Madison, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation