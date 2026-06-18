HelloNation Features Generator Expert Greg Brown on What Size Generator Is Needed for Home Backup Power

The article explains how energy demand, appliance needs, and system design determine the right generator size for reliable backup power.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What size generator do you need to keep your home running during a power outage? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Greg Brown of Varitech, Inc. in Louisville, KY.

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The HelloNation article explains that selecting the correct generator size is one of the most important steps in preparing for reliable backup power. Generator sizing determines how much of a home can be powered and how well the system performs during an outage. Understanding generator sizing begins with identifying which systems and appliances need to operate and calculating their total energy demand.

Some homeowners choose to focus on essential systems only. The article notes that items such as refrigerators, sump pumps, lighting, and basic outlets can often be supported with a smaller generator size. This approach allows homeowners to maintain critical functions while keeping costs lower, making it a practical option for those who do not require full coverage.

Other homeowners prefer a whole home generator solution. A whole home generator is designed to power nearly all systems, including heating and cooling, kitchen appliances, and other major electrical loads. This type of setup requires a larger generator size because it must support significantly higher energy demand. Choosing between essential coverage and a whole home generator is a key part of the planning process.

Accurate wattage calculation is essential when determining generator sizing. The article explains that each appliance has a specific power requirement, and these values must be added together to estimate total load. Heating and cooling systems often require the most energy, making them a critical part of any wattage calculation. Proper generator sizing utilizes load management as required to ensure the system can handle demand without overloading.

Homes with high demand appliances present additional challenges. Equipment such as air conditioners, electric water heaters, and large kitchen appliances can quickly increase energy requirements. In these cases, either a larger generator size is needed or a load management system can be used. Load management helps balance energy use by cycling certain appliances on and off, preventing the generator from exceeding capacity.

The article also highlights the importance of accounting for starting wattage. Many appliances require extra power when they first turn on, which can affect overall generator sizing. Without considering this factor, a system may appear sufficient on paper but struggle during real use. Including starting wattage in the calculation helps ensure dependable backup power.

Professional assessment is another key factor in determining the correct generator size. The article explains that a detailed evaluation of the home's electrical system can provide a more accurate wattage calculation. This process considers appliance use, system layout, and other factors that influence generator sizing, helping avoid selecting a system that is too small or unnecessarily large.

Installation and system design also play a role. The article notes that factors such as electrical panel capacity, fuel type, and home layout can affect how a generator performs. A properly sized system works in balance with these elements to deliver consistent backup power during outages.

Throughout the discussion, Generator Expert Greg Brown provides insight into how generator sizing, wattage calculation, and load management work together to support reliable performance. The article reinforces that understanding generator size is essential for maintaining dependable backup power in real-world conditions.

The article concludes that choosing the right generator size requires careful planning and evaluation. By considering generator sizing, high demand appliances, and the option of a whole home generator, homeowners can select a system that delivers consistent backup power when it is needed most.

What Size Generator Do I Need to Power My House During an Outage? features insights from Greg Brown, Generator Expert of Louisville, KY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation