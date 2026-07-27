The article explains how system design, airflow, and target levels shape long-term radon reduction outcomes.

MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do radon mitigation guarantees really tell homeowners about safety and performance? The answer is published in a HelloNation article, featuring insights from Paul Nicholson of Radon Measurement & Elimination Services (RMES).

Paul Nicholson - President, Radon Measurement & Elimination Services (RMES) Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that radon mitigation guarantees can vary widely in what they actually promise. Many companies commit to reducing radon levels below four picocuries per liter (4 pCi/L), which is the federal action point. However, the article notes that this number is not a true safety threshold, since no level of radon exposure is considered completely risk free.

The article emphasizes that reducing radon levels further can make a meaningful difference over time. Stronger radon mitigation guarantees often aim for levels closer to 2.7 pCi/L or lower. This approach reflects a greater focus on limiting radon exposure and achieving safer indoor conditions for homeowners.

A major factor behind these results is system design. The article describes how an effective radon mitigation system depends on proper planning, including pipe layout and fan selection. Thoughtful system design helps create consistent pressure beneath the home, which is essential for lowering radon levels beyond minimum standards.

Airflow capacity is another critical component discussed in the article. Adequate airflow capacity allows the system to draw radon gas from below the foundation and vent it safely outside. Systems with limited airflow capacity may only meet baseline radon mitigation guarantees, while higher capacity systems are more likely to achieve lower radon levels.

The article also explains that airflow capacity needs can vary depending on the home and location. In areas with higher radon concentrations, greater airflow capacity is often required to maintain reduced radon levels. This highlights the importance of tailoring each radon mitigation system to the structure rather than relying on a one size fits all approach.

Long-term performance is another key element of radon mitigation guarantees. The HelloNation article notes that a guarantee should reflect not just initial test results but also the system's ability to maintain reduced radon levels over time. This depends on quality installation, reliable materials, and consistent operation.

Environmental conditions can also influence results. The article describes how seasonal changes, weather patterns, and indoor air pressure may affect radon levels after installation. A well planned radon mitigation system accounts for these variables, helping ensure that radon mitigation guarantees remain meaningful over the long-term.

The article further highlights the role of professional standards. Certified professionals are trained to evaluate airflow capacity, implement effective system design, and verify system performance. Their work supports stronger radon mitigation guarantees and helps reduce radon exposure more reliably.

The article concludes that homeowners should look beyond basic promises when comparing radon mitigation guarantees. Evaluating system design, airflow capacity, and long-term reliability provides a clearer understanding of how effectively a radon mitigation system will reduce radon levels and limit radon exposure.

What Radon Guarantees Really Mean features insights from Paul Nicholson, Radon Mitigation Expert of Milwaukee, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation