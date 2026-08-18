HelloNation Highlights the Importance of Radon Testing in Iowa Homes, Featuring Home Inspection Experts Logan Loftus & Nick Mullnix

The article details how radon testing, mitigation, and monitoring protect indoor air quality and reduce health risks.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is radon testing so strongly recommended for Iowa homeowners? A HelloNation article featuring Logan Loftus and Nick Mullnix of Apex Inspections explains why Iowa homes face elevated radon levels and how proper testing and mitigation protect long-term health.

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The HelloNation article explains that radon is a naturally occurring, colorless, and odorless gas that seeps into homes through foundation cracks and crawl spaces. Because radon cannot be detected without specialized equipment, radon testing is the only reliable way to measure radon levels and determine whether action is needed.

Iowa homes are particularly vulnerable due to regional soil composition and geology. The article notes that Iowa consistently ranks among states with the highest radon levels in the country. This makes routine radon testing a critical part of maintaining safe indoor air quality.

Radon exposure is a significant health concern. According to public health agencies, radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. In Iowa homes, where radon levels may be elevated even without visible warning signs, testing provides clarity and allows families to address risks early.

The article describes how radon testing can be conducted through short-term or long-term methods. Short-term tests typically last a few days and offer a quick snapshot of radon levels. Long-term tests provide a broader understanding of radon exposure over time, helping homeowners make informed decisions about mitigation.

Homebuyers are encouraged to include radon testing as part of the home inspection process. While a standard home inspection evaluates structural components and major systems, it does not measure radon levels without a dedicated test. Adding radon testing to a home inspection provides an additional layer of protection before closing.

If elevated radon levels are detected, radon mitigation systems can significantly reduce concentrations inside the home. The article explains that radon mitigation often involves venting systems and sealing techniques designed to redirect radon safely outside. In Iowa homes, radon mitigation has proven effective in lowering radon exposure to safer levels.

Maintaining healthy indoor air quality requires ongoing awareness. The article recommends periodic radon testing, particularly after renovations or changes to foundation or ventilation systems. Continued monitoring ensures that radon levels remain within recommended limits and that indoor air quality is preserved.

Radon exposure does not depend on a home's age or appearance. Both new and older Iowa homes can experience elevated radon levels. Because radon enters through natural soil processes, every property should be tested regardless of condition or construction type.

Public health agencies strongly advise radon testing across the state. Even moderate reductions in radon exposure can lower long-term health risks. By combining regular radon testing with appropriate radon mitigation when necessary, homeowners create a safer living environment.

The article emphasizes that knowledge and action are essential. Understanding radon levels through testing allows homeowners to take practical steps that protect indoor air quality and family health. Including radon testing during a home inspection and committing to ongoing monitoring makes responsible homeownership in Iowa homes more secure and informed.

Why Radon Testing Matters in Iowa Homes features insights from Logan Loftus and Nick Mullnix, Home Inspection Experts of Cedar Rapids, IA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation