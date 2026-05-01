HelloNation Launches Pittsford Neighborhood Websites Featuring Real Estate Agent Alan Wood

New local websites highlight Calkins Road, Charter Oaks, Knickerbocker Hill and Thornell Farms in Pittsford, New York

PITTSFORD, N.Y., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloNation today announced the launch of new neighborhood websites focused on several communities in Pittsford, New York. The new sites feature real estate agent Alan Wood as the local expert for Calkins Road, Charter Oaks, Knickerbocker Hill and Thornell Farms.

Alan Wood

The websites are designed to give residents, homebuyers and people exploring Pittsford a closer look at specific neighborhoods within the town. Instead of offering only a broad view of Pittsford, each site focuses on one neighborhood and shares local information that helps readers better understand the area.

The new neighborhood sites include coverage of Calkins Road, a Pittsford neighborhood resource for people who want to learn more about that part of town. HelloNation has also launched a dedicated site for Charter Oaks, giving readers another local source for neighborhood-level information.

For those interested in other parts of Pittsford, HelloNation's new Knickerbocker Hill website offers focused coverage of that neighborhood, while the Thornell Farms site gives readers a separate resource for learning about that community.

Alan Wood's role as the local real estate expert helps connect each neighborhood site with practical insight about the Pittsford housing market. His experience supports HelloNation's goal of giving readers useful, community-based information from people who know the area.

The launch is part of HelloNation's broader effort to build local neighborhood resources that are simple, helpful and easy to use. By focusing on individual neighborhoods, HelloNation gives readers a more detailed way to explore Pittsford and understand the character of each area.

The Pittsford neighborhood websites are now live through HelloNation's local neighborhood network.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation is the expert in educating the public about local neighborhoods and communities and maintains partnerships with the US Conference of Mayors and National League of Cities.

SOURCE HelloNation