Help at Home Named Among Forbes' "America's Best Employers" in Two Core States: Indiana and Illinois

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors announced today that it ranked among Forbes' "America's Best Employers by State 2021." The company made the list in two of its core states, ranking #13 in Illinois and #31 in Indiana. Help at Home was also the highest-ranking home care provider in both states. This recognition comes on the heels of the company's #8 ranking on Forbes' "Best Employees for New Grads" list.

Forbes' America's Best Employers by State rankings were based on criteria such as safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts.

"I am very proud of our team and feel privileged to call them colleagues," said Ray Smithberger, Help at Home's chief operating officer. "I believe Help at Home is a Best Employer because of our deeply rooted culture of caring for the caregiver, attentive training and career advancement opportunities. Whether our employees work on the front line or in one of our support centers, Help at Home is committed to the purpose of supporting our caregivers and helping our clients live as independently as possible in their home."

The Forbes list was compiled by using survey data from 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees from October 2020 to June 2021.

In response to the COVID pandemic, Help at Home took a myriad of steps to keep its employees safe, as well as providing cash bonuses and additional benefits like hazard and quarantine pay to field staff. Additionally, it launched the Help at Home Cares Fund, a foundation created to make financial relief available for its caregivers and administrative team members—now and beyond the pandemic, with a starting contribution of $1 million.

Help at Home employs over 17,500 employees in Illinois and 4,500 in Indiana who benefit from great wages, benefits and sign-on bonuses. The company also offers a career path for employees who want to grow and advance their careers.

"Every year, Help at Home caregivers spend more than 40 million hours helping our clients live their best lives," said Chief People Officer Priscilla Messir. "We've spent more than 45 years in the business perfecting a culture that centers on building careers with purpose. We're committed to career growth opportunities and to creating an environment where our employee and caregiver contributions are highly valued. We're there to support them and I'm proud to know that our focus on doing the right thing is creating great employee satisfaction."

Help at Home is currently hiring in Indiana and Illinois for openings including caregivers, staffing supervisors, schedulers, training coordinators, program managers, personnel specialists and more. Hiring events are planned for mid-September in Chicago, as well as several other cities in Illinois and Indiana to offer those interested in a career in caring and compassion an opportunity to grow with Help at Home. To learn more about Help at Home's available career opportunities, visit careers.helpathome.com.

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality relationship-based homecare to seniors has provided person-centered care that helps people remain in their homes. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides in-home, community-based care across 13 states in 169 locations with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (45,000 monthly average). For more about Help at Home and its services, visit helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman

VP of Public Relations

[email protected]

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help At Home, LLC

Related Links

https://helpathome.com/

