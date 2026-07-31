Help End Pennsylvania's Transplant Waitlist on August 1

Statewide Coalition and More Than 100 Partners Call on Pennsylvanians to Register as Organ Donors

HARRISBURG, P.A., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 6,000 Pennsylvanians are waiting right now for a life-saving transplant. On Saturday, August 1, Donate Life PA is asking every Pennsylvanian to take just 60 seconds to help end the wait by registering as an organ donor.

This year marks the seventh annual PA Donor Day — timed to 8/1 as a reminder that one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal dozens more through tissue donation. The date also kicks off National Minority Donor Awareness Month, a national push to grow donor registration in diverse communities where the need for a life-saving transplant is often greatest.

Donate Life PA is a statewide coalition of the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), Gift of Life Donor Program, and the Pennsylvania Departments of Health, Education and Transportation. This year, more than 100 organizations and individuals have joined as official PA Donor Day partners.

The Need Is Urgent

More than 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list. More than 6,000 of them are Pennsylvanians — neighbors, coworkers, classmates — waiting for the gift of a healthy organ to save their life.

What Leaders Are Saying

"Organ and tissue donation enriches and saves lives and leaves a deeply meaningful legacy," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. "Registering to be a donor is quick and easy. Please take one minute today to make this life-changing decision, knowing that you could save up to eight lives and enhance even more."

"The need for more registered organ donors is a public health crisis, and every Pennsylvanian has the power to help solve it," said Richard D. Hasz, Jr., MFS, CPTC, President and CEO of Gift of Life Donor Program. "On PA Donor Day, we're asking everyone to do three things: register, talk to your friends and loved ones, and help someone else do the same. We need to work together to end the transplant waitlist."

"At CORE, we have the privilege of seeing every day how one generous donor can save and heal lives," said Susan Stuart, President and CEO of CORE. "PA Donor Day is an opportunity to honor those donors and their families whose generosity makes transplantation possible while inspiring others to make the same life-saving decision. We encourage every Pennsylvanian to sign up as an organ, tissue and cornea donor and share that decision with the people they love."

How to Register As An Organ Donor — It Takes 60 Seconds

Anyone can register as a donor, regardless of age, health status or medical history.

Online: Register in 60 seconds at donatelifepa.org/register/

In person: Add the "organ donor" designation to your license or state ID, free of charge, at any PennDOT Photo License or Driver License Center (those under 18 need parent/guardian consent)

Three Ways to Take Action on PA Donor Day

Register as a donor at donatelifepa.org/register/. Share your decision on social media using #PADonorDay to inspire others to register. Give back by donating to the Gov. Casey Memorial Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Fund or volunteering with your local organ procurement organization year-round.

2026 Donor Day Partners

A current list of 2026 Donor Day partners is available at https://donatelifepa.org/pa-donor-day/.

Every Pennsylvanian can help end the transplant waitlist. Donate Life PA invites all Pennsylvanians to register as organ, eye and tissue donors in honor of PA Donor Day. Individuals can learn more and easily register online at donatelifepa.org/register/.

Media Contact:

CORE: Katelynn Metz, Communications Coordinator – [email protected], 412-963-3550

Gift of Life: Karen Muldoon Geus, Head of Communications – [email protected], 215-557-8090

SOURCE Donate Life PA