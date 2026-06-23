"HELPING YOU COMMUNICATE" CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES

PSA Sheds Light On Communication Challenges That Arise In Caregiving And The Help That Can Make A Positive Difference

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans across the age span have speech, language or hearing difficulties—posing unique and significant daily challenges for many of their caregivers including parents, spouses, adult children, relatives and friends.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/american-speech-language-hearing-association/9342352-en-asha-and-chsa-launches-helping-you-communicate-campaign-and-psa

That is why the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and the Communication Health Support Association (CHSA), ASHA's 501(c)(3) consumer affiliate, are launching the "Helping You Communicate" campaign and its new public service announcement (PSA) that conveys the experiences of caregivers for people with speech, language, or hearing difficulties. Given the wide and lasting relevance of caregiving, the PSA has no end date.

The PSA stems from a past national poll that YouGov conducted and ASHA commissioned. It revealed that communication breakdowns are often a caregiving barrier that make life more challenging; in addition, the poll found that such breakdowns can lead to emotional outbursts and frustration as well as feelings of sadness, depression, and helplessness for everyone involved.

However, the poll also showed that daily life improved significantly once care recipients with communication difficulties received help from an audiologist or a speech-language pathologist. In fact, approximately 90% of caregivers who care for people who were treated by audiologists and speech-language pathologists recommended them to others who might be in similar situations.

Communication disorders are among the most common conditions that children and adults in the United States experience. Left unaddressed, they can affect a person's academic or career success, social interactions, and overall quality of life. Audiologists and speech-language pathologists work directly with people with speech, language, and hearing disorders as well as with caregivers on ways to support their loved ones outside of treatment sessions.

For more information, please visit: helpingyoucommunicate.org.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

About the Communication Health Support Association (CHSA)

CHSA focuses on educating the public about communication disorders and it is backed by the extensive clinical expertise of ASHA, a one-hundred-year-old national leader with respect to human communication. www.helpingyoucommunicate.org

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Cerquone, [email protected]

SOURCE Communication Health Support Association