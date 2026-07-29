Henry AI Raises $16.5M Series A and Launches Henry Deal

FirstMark Capital led the round, with Thomson Reuters Ventures and Y Combinator participating.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry AI Inc. ("Henry"), the AI platform automating back-office knowledge work for commercial real estate teams, today announced a $16.5 million Series A led by FirstMark Capital, with strategic participation from Thomson Reuters Ventures and follow-on investment from Y Combinator, Susa Ventures, 1Sharpe, StoryHouse Ventures, Pioneer Fund, RXR Arden Digital Ventures, Karman Ventures, and Coalition Operators. Adam Nelson, Partner at FirstMark Capital, has also joined Henry's board of directors.

Henry AI co-founders Sammy Greenwall (right) and Adam Pratt (left)

The raise comes as Henry has established itself as operating infrastructure for the industry's largest firms. Today, teams from all of the largest commercial real estate brokerages are on the platform, reaching more than 150 firms in total.

Henry automates the document layer that has long functioned as CRE's most expensive hidden cost: offering memorandums, underwriting, pitch decks, and buyer lists. The platform has produced more than 20,000 client-ready deliverables representing more than $150 billion in underlying deal value. Analyst production time is down 90%, work previously estimated at 15 hours per deliverable now takes about 30 minutes of human review, with a platform-wide median turnaround of under four hours. More than 20% of Henry's customers have reduced staffing requirements as a direct result.

The customer impact is concrete. At Colliers, EVP Tom de Jong cut broker-opinion-of-value turnaround from three to four days to under two hours. At Cooper Horowitz, a single deal memorandum went from as much as 18 hours to under 15 minutes. At Compass, broker Erich Bubbel cut time per offering package from up to seven hours to about 20 minutes. At Marcus & Millichap, National Retail Group's Kodi Traver describes the platform as "almost like a second office of agents — a new teammate, but he never sleeps and always gets work done fast."

Commercial real estate firms sit on decades of proprietary transaction data, including underwriting models, client relationships, deal history, scattered across old files and individual analysts' heads. That is why Henry has launched Henry Deal, which turns a firm's entire institutional memory into deliverables across the full lifecycle of a transaction, from underwriting to packaging to close.

"Every deal in commercial real estate is buried under a pile of documents that someone had to make by hand," said Sammy Greenwall, co-founder and CEO of Henry. "But the documents are just the surface. The real problem is that these firms are sitting on the most valuable data in the industry and can't actually leverage it. We started by automating the deck. With Henry Deal, we're shipping the system of record that turns that institutional knowledge into every deliverable a deal needs. Winning the deal today, the entire back office tomorrow."

"What made Henry impossible to ignore was not just the growth, but the evidence that customers were beginning to treat it as an extension of their team," said Adam Nelson, Partner at FirstMark Capital. "Henry combines deep commercial real estate expertise with a technical team that is translating that insight into product at remarkable speed. The company began with one of the industry's most painful back-office bottlenecks; today, it is becoming the system firms rely on to underwrite, win, and execute deals. We believe Henry is on a path to becoming the intelligence layer for commercial real estate."

Henry will use the new capital to expand its engineering and product teams and build out from a document engine into the system of record for CRE deals. The proceeds fund that expansion, beginning with the June 15 launch of Henry Deal.

"The bottleneck in CRE has never been the data — it's the cost of turning data into finished deliverables," said Adam Pratt, co-founder and CTO of Henry. "Every step in the deal chain has been done manually by expensive people under deadline pressure. We built Henry to automate that entire layer. Now we scale it."

About Henry

Henry is the AI platform automating back-office knowledge work for commercial real estate teams. By replacing manual, high-cost workflows across deal production — from offering memorandums and pitch decks to underwriting packages and transaction summaries — Henry reduces deliverable production time by 90% and helps CRE firms close more deals with fewer resources. Henry is backed by FirstMark Capital, Y Combinator, Thomson Reuters Ventures, Susa Ventures, 1Sharpe, StoryHouse Ventures, Pioneer Fund, RXR Arden Digital Ventures, Karman Ventures, and Coalition Operators. Learn more at henry.ai.

About FirstMark Capital

FirstMark Capital is a New York-based venture capital firm and one of the most active early-stage investors in enterprise technology. Its portfolio includes Shopify, Discord, Pinterest, Miro, and DraftKings. For more information, visit firstmark.com.

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SOURCE Henry AI