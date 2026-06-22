Herbalife Ltd.: HOW A FOUR-STEP FRAMEWORK USED BY ELITE ATHLETES CAN BECOME PART OF YOUR DAILY ROUTINE

Learn how the "Fuel Like Ronaldo" campaign is offering practical guidance for everyday wellness seekers

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Elite athletes optimize every detail of their exercise and nutrition routines, but the same foundational principles can be applied to everyone's life, whether you're a competitive athlete or just trying to live a more active lifestyle. However, it's difficult to know if your body is getting what it needs each day. For example, hydration plays a critical role in energy, focus, and recovery, yet many people fall short of hydration goals.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/herbalife/9394851-en-herbalife-fuel-like-ronaldo-campaign

For over two decades Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, has been fueling world-class athletes including Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players in the history of soccer. Now he has partnered with Herbalife for the "Fuel Like Ronaldo" campaign, a global initiative that translates elite athlete nutrition and performance strategies into practical guidance for everyday wellness seekers. The campaign simplifies complex sports science into a four-step framework:

Prepare: Learn how to properly prepare your body with balanced nutrition and hydration.

Learn how to properly prepare your body with balanced nutrition and hydration. Perform: Discover strategies for sustaining energy and focus during daily work and physical activities.

Discover strategies for sustaining energy and focus during daily work and physical activities. Recover: Understand how to efficiently restore strength and support muscle repair.

Understand how to efficiently restore strength and support muscle repair. Repeat: Build consistency to create a foundation for long-term wellness.

With a commitment to performance-driven nutrition, the "Fuel Like Ronaldo" campaign aims to educate and encourage people to incorporate these four key pillars of health into their everyday life, providing practical tips and an action plan to optimize physical performance.

In this segment, Dr. Krissy Ladner explains why proper hydration is essential for overall wellness and daily performance, shows viewers an easy way to tell if they're getting enough hydration, and shares practical habits to help them stay hydrated throughout the day.

For more information, please visit: www.FuelLikeRonaldo.com

MORE ABOUT DR. LADNER: Dr. Krissy Ladner is the director of sports performance and nutrition education at Herbalife, where she leads global sports nutrition initiatives, develops evidence-based educational programs and partners with performance teams to optimize athlete health and performance. She also serves as a college lecturer in sports nutrition and continues hands-on work with athletes and teams in outpatient and field settings. A doctor of health science in exercise leadership and a registered dietitian, Dr. Ladner holds a Master of Science in human nutrition from Texas State University. She is a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics (CSSD) and a NASM-certified personal trainer (CPT). With nearly two decades of experience, she specializes in the intersection of physical performance and mental well-being, working with athletes from the clinic and the gym to the competitive arena.

To book an interview, contact:

MultiVu Media Relations, [email protected]

Produced for: Herbalife

SOURCE Herbalife Ltd.