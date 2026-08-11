Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Recovery for Investors; September 22, 2026, Deadline - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy HTZ common stock between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026?

Affected HTZ Investor Summary

Who: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: May 7, 2026 through June 23, 2026

May 7, 2026 through June 23, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's liquidity and financing.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's liquidity and financing. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Hertz) (NASDAQ: HTZ) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hertz common stock between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida and is captioned Schweitzer v. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., No. 26-cv-02242 (M.D. Fla.). Investors have until September 22, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Hertz common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/htz-hertz-global-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=htz&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hertz's liquidity was deteriorating far more rapidly than represented, and its available liquidity was not sufficient to fund its operations and obligations for the next twelve months without resorting to a distressed, dilutive financing; (2) the softness in the used-car market that Defendants had characterized as "isolated to the quarter" and "transitory" had in fact recurred and was materially depressing Hertz's net depreciation per unit and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA; (3) as a result, Hertz was likely to undertake a dilutive, distressed capital raise that would materially harm existing shareholders; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Hertz's Stock Drop?

On June 24, 2026, before the market opened, and just weeks after assuring investors that Hertz's liquidity would be "sufficient to fund our operating activities and obligations for the next twelve months and for the foreseeable future thereafter", and with projected year-end liquidity "north of $1.5 billion," Hertz announced a massive dilutive capital raise. Specifically, Hertz intended to offer $300 million of Exchange Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030, as well as a concurrent share-lending offering of more than 37 million shares of common stock. Additionally, Hertz disclosed that "unexpected softness in the used car market" had caused losses on vehicle sales in May 2026 and would drive second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA down to a range of just $50 million to $80 million. On this news, Hertz's stock price declined by $2.06 per share, or more than 40%, to close at $3.00 per share on June 24, 2026.

WHAT HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by September 22, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS:

Hertz investors may, no later than September 22, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Hertz investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP