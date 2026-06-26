He's Back: Legendary Pool Builder Bryan O'Neal Returns with O'Neal Shiers Aquatics, Partnering with Second-Generation Master Builder Sean Shiers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- He's back. Bryan O'Neal, one of the most respected names in luxury pool design in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, has returned to the industry he helped define with the launch of O'Neal Shiers Aquatics, a new family-owned and operated company specializing in high-end custom swimming pool construction and renovations across North and South Carolina.

A Legend Returns to the Carolinas

Classic Vanishing Edge Pool by Bryan O'Neal Backyard Oasis

For decades, Bryan O'Neal has been regarded as a legend among Charlotte-area pool builders. A multiple design award winner and long recognized as one of the region's premier high-end pool contractors, O'Neal built his reputation on uncompromising craftsmanship, bold architectural vision, and a commitment to creating backyard environments that are as functional as they are breathtaking. His return marks a new chapter for discerning homeowners seeking the very best in custom aquatic design.

"I've spent my career pushing the boundaries of what a pool can be," said Bryan O'Neal. "O'Neal Shiers Aquatics is about bringing that same passion and artistry to a new generation of clients across the Carolinas."

Nationwide Expertise Meets Carolina Craftsmanship

Joining O'Neal in this venture is Sean Shiers, a second-generation pool contractor whose experience spans the country. Over the course of his career, Shiers has built thousands of pools across Colorado, Wyoming, Florida, and Michigan, mastering everything from mountain-climate engineering to coastal resort-style design. His nationwide expertise brings a depth of technical knowledge and versatility rarely found in a single builder.

Together, these two industry legends form the foundation of O'Neal Shiers Aquatics — a true family business built on more than 50 years of combined excellence, generations of hands-on experience, and a shared dedication to quality, integrity, and personal service.

"Partnering with Bryan was an easy decision," said Sean Shiers. "We share the same standards and the same belief that every pool should be a one-of-a-kind work of art. Our clients aren't just getting a contractor — they're getting two builders who have spent their lives perfecting this craft."

About O'Neal Shiers Aquatics

O'Neal Shiers Aquatics is a family-owned and operated custom pool company serving North and South Carolina. The company offers high-end custom pool construction, luxury renovations, and complete backyard transformations — from resort-style infinity pools to classic family retreats. Backed by two of the industry's most accomplished builders, O'Neal Shiers Aquatics delivers results that reflect each client's unique vision.

Media Contact

O'Neal Shiers Aquatics

Phone: 803.804.2030

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://onealshiersaquatics.com

SOURCE O'Neal Shiers Aquatics