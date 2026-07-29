Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2026

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Hexagon

Jul 29, 2026, 02:17 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter 2026

  • Operating net sales of 1,050.2 MEUR (1,010.5) resulting in organic growth of 12%
  • Net sales including acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,050.2 MEUR (1,009.8)
  • Adjusted gross earnings of 654.3 MEUR (646.5) resulting in a 62.3% (64.0) gross margin
  • EBITAC of 255.1 MEUR (225.5), corresponding to a 24.3% (22.3%) EBITAC margin
  • EBIT1 of 272.0 MEUR (260.0) resulting in a 25.9% (25.7) EBIT1 margin
  • Adjusted earnings per share of 7.8 Euro cent (6.9)
  • Earnings per share of 9.2 Euro cent (6.3)
  • Cash conversion (of EBITAC, incl. Robotics) of 149% (124)
  • Recurring revenue of 269.3 MEUR (317.9), 4% organic growth

For further information, please contact: 
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 29 July 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---30-june-2026,c4378182

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4378182/4205032.pdf

Hexagon AB Interim Report Q2 2026

SOURCE Hexagon

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