HexaTech Launches 2" Diameter Aluminum Nitride Substrate Product Line

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HexaTech Inc. announced today the launch of its 2" diameter aluminum nitride (AlN) substrate product line. HexaTech, the world's leading commercial supplier of single crystal AlN substrates, is launching this milestone product in conjunction with this week's International Conference on UV LED Technologies & Applications (ICULTA-2018) in Berlin, Germany.

"This achievement is the result of our intense, focused research and development activities, producing critical breakthroughs in AlN crystal growth performance," noted John Goehrke, HexaTech CEO. He added, "Together with strong support from our strategic partners, including OSRAM as announced last year, we have again raised the bar for AlN substrate technology, enabling world-leading value for world-leading device performance."

Gregory Mills, VP of Business Development for HexaTech emphasized, "This capability is the leading edge of a long-term, production-oriented product portfolio, which will enable our customers to quickly and easily transition deep-ultraviolet (UV-C) optoelectronic/electronic device development and production to an AlN substrate platform, delivering superior device performance coupled with cost-effective production scaling, process integration, and accelerated time to market."

"By challenging perceived constraints and aggressively pursuing solutions at each step of the crystal growth process, we have developed a significant shift in capability which breaks previously observed limitations. An outstanding team effort is responsible for this milestone, and sets the stage for both continued diameter expansion and increased process yields, ultimately rivaling the price:performance ratio of other mature compound semiconductor technologies, such as SiC and GaAs," stated Dr. Raoul Schlesser, HexaTech co-founder and VP of Crystal and Wafer Development.

HexaTech's 2" diameter substrates are available with standard lead times. For more information on this and HexaTech's AlN substrate technology, please visit http://www.hexatechinc.com/aln-wafer-sales.html

About HexaTech

HexaTech is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal Aluminum Nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, and high voltage switching devices for efficient power conversion, and RF (radio frequency) components for satellite communications.

Founded in 2001 with a team of industry experts in III-nitride semiconductors, the team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.

