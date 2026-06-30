Hexaware Launches Tensai® for Reasoning Ops to Bring Agentic AI to Enterprise IT Operations

Tensai® for Reasoning Ops brings evidence-based agents to IT operations, shifting the focus from resolving demand faster to removing it altogether

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced the launch of Tensai® for Reasoning Ops, the first generally available operating stage of its Tensai® Agentic ITOps platform. Agents read live operational signals, reason over enterprise context, and recommend evidence-backed actions, while human experts validate and execute. It is a first step toward operations that remove demand rather than simply resolve it faster.

For a decade, enterprises have relied on scripts and runbooks that automate tasks but cannot reason, interpret context, or work across systems—leaving fragmented tools, siloed knowledge, and a gap in system-level intelligence. Tensai® for Reasoning Ops closes this gap by grounding decisions in operational context from observability, configuration management database (CMDB), topology, change, and dependency data. In Tensai® for Reasoning Ops, agents reason across signals, context, and policy instead of relying solely on scripted automation. They run a continuous, governed loop that moves from detection through evaluation, verification, action, and learning—on a single rule: no signal, no safe action.

Four ideas set the model apart:

Evidence first: No recommendation is made without supporting signal and context.

Policy-aware: Every decision is checked against risk and policy before it reaches a human.

Cross-tower: Agents reason across silos that humans and scripts treat as separate.

Self-improving: Every validated outcome makes the next decision better.

Tensai® for Reasoning Ops is the first live stage in Hexaware's Tensai® maturity journey from Traditional Ops and Automation Ops to Autonomous Ops and Preventive Ops. Early outcomes focus on improving operational efficiency, service quality, and demand reduction.

Measured against each customer's pre-AI baseline, Tensai® for Reasoning Ops is benchmarked to target 25–40% faster MTTR, 35–45% lower manual touch, 10–18% lower cost-to-serve, 10–20% better SLA and user experience, and 5–12% lower incident demand. Results will vary by environment and will be validated through customer-specific baselining and the Tensai® Customer Value Scorecard. Tensai® for Reasoning Ops is available now to mid-to-large enterprises.

"With Tensai® for Reasoning Ops, we're helping enterprises move from reactive support to more autonomous, self-healing IT operations. The platform brings reasoning, evidence, and governance into operational decisions, helping clients reduce manual intervention, improve SLA reliability, and build a stronger path toward preventive operations," said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

"As enterprises adopt AI in IT operations, the opportunity is to go beyond faster ticket resolution and move toward reducing predictable demand before it enters the IT operations queue. Tensai® for Reasoning Ops helps organizations address the causes of demand rather than simply responding to it," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head – AI, Hexaware.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd