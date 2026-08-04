Hexaware Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

ISELIN N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

Hexaware was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category globally and for the Americas region based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 2Q 2026 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 95th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

"Being named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout again this quarter reflects the confidence our clients place in Hexaware to help close the distance between where their business stands today and where they want it to be. Over the past year, our teams have concentrated on removing sources of friction across the enterprise, from platform modernization to operations to putting AI to work at the core of everyday business. This continued recognition is a credit to our people around the world, who bring strong expertise and a client-first approach to every engagement," said R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

Hexaware's growth over the past 12 months has been driven by strong demand across its priority industries such as financial services, banking, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Americas remained a strong region for new business, with expanded enterprise client relationships and continued investment in AI-native offerings across cloud, data, and application modernization. Hexaware's proprietary platforms such as RapidX®, Tensai®, Amaze®, and Agentverse™ have helped clients embed AI into their core operations and adopt outcome-based delivery models with confidence.

Hexaware's inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

"The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry," said Paul Reynolds, Chief Research Officer of ISG. "Hexaware continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for technology and business services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers."

About ISG

ISG (NASDAQ: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Limited