HeyMilo AI Raises Additional Capital and Expands AI Recruiting Agents

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --HeyMilo AI, the agentic recruiting platform for high-volume hiring, today announced it has raised a total of $6 million led by Category Ventures, with participation from Canaan Partners, Alumni Ventures, and ERA.

The company has onboarded leading staffing agencies, RPOs, and enterprise employers including Randstad, WilsonHCG, and Neo Financial, and has screened more than one million candidates in production across staffing, BPO, and high-volume corporate hiring.

Hiring teams face a growing mismatch: candidates use AI to apply and prepare at scale while most recruiting processes still run on a PDF and a phone call. HeyMilo builds structured, interactive screening directly into the application itself. When someone applies, screening starts immediately across voice, video, phone, SMS, and resume agents. Recruiters receive rubric-scored results and evidence-backed transcripts inside the ATS they already use.

"High-volume hiring only works if you can vet everyone fairly and send recruiters to the people who deserve their time," said Sabashan Ragavan, co-founder and CEO. "We are changing how companies hire by changing what happens from the second a candidate applies. With some of the largest staffing agencies and enterprises screening candidates across conversational SMS, resume screening, video and voice interviews, and candidate fraud detection, the production signal is clear: recruiting teams are ready for a recruiting intelligence layer that delivers ROI at scale."

Alongside the funding, HeyMilo is launching three new agent types. AI Scenario Assessment puts candidates through a live scenario with a built-in AI assistant and rubric-scores how they plan, prompt, and judge AI output, closing a proof gap that resumes and generic interviews cannot. Candidate Recommendations resurfaces previously screened applicants from the ATS and returns ranked shortlists without manual re-engagement. Notetaker captures structured notes across live recruiter-led interviews so every candidate interaction produces consistent, reviewable signals.

"AI is fundamentally changing the way companies need to vet applicants for roles and HeyMilo has quickly emerged as a leader in that transformation," said Villi Iltchev, Founder & Managing Partner at Category Ventures.

About HeyMilo HeyMilo is an agentic recruiting platform for high-volume hiring teams. Founded in 2023 by Sabashan Ragavan and Ramie Raufdeen, HeyMilo has raised $6 million to date. Learn more at heymilo.ai.

SOURCE HeyMilo AI