HG Home Guardian Announces Favorable Independent Third-Party Valuation

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Home Guardian LLC

Jul 30, 2026, 08:03 ET

Independent valuation reflects the company's progress, intellectual property, technology platform, and long-term growth strategy as HG Home Guardian prepares for commercial scale.

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Home Guardian, the company developing a next generation platform for proactive home intelligence, today announced that a recent independent valuation study conducted by a highly respected third-party valuation firm indicated a significant increase in the Company's valuation. The independent valuation reflects the firm's assessment of HG Home Guardian's patented technology, intellectual property, market opportunity, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth potential as the Company advances toward commercialization.

"This milestone is an incredible validation of our vision and the years of work our team has invested in building HG Home Guardian," said Keith Flores, Founder and CEO of HG Home Guardian. "As a pre-revenue technology company, receiving such a favorable independent valuation reinforces our belief in the strength of our platform, our intellectual property, and the tremendous opportunity to transform how homes are monitored, maintained, and protected."

HG Home Guardian's patented technology is designed to help homeowners, contractors, builders, utilities, insurance providers, and property managers shift from reactive maintenance to proactive home management through real-time monitoring and intelligent insights across critical home systems. As the Company prepares for commercial deployment, it continues to expand strategic partnerships, advance product development, and position itself for long-term growth within the rapidly evolving connected home and property technology markets.

About HG Home Guardian

HG Home Guardian is a technology company developing an intelligent home monitoring platform that delivers real-time monitoring and predictive insights across HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water, indoor air quality, and other critical home systems. Its patented technology is designed to improve home performance, reduce costly failures, and redefine the connected home experience.

For more information, visit www.hghomeguardian.com.

SOURCE Home Guardian LLC

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