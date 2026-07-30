HG Home Guardian Announces Favorable Independent Third-Party Valuation

News provided byHome Guardian LLC
Jul 30, 2026, 08:03 ET
Independent valuation reflects the company's progress, intellectual property, technology platform, and long-term growth strategy as HG Home Guardian prepares for commercial scale.
CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Home Guardian, the company developing a next generation platform for proactive home intelligence, today announced that a recent independent valuation study conducted by a highly respected third-party valuation firm indicated a significant increase in the Company's valuation. The independent valuation reflects the firm's assessment of HG Home Guardian's patented technology, intellectual property, market opportunity, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth potential as the Company advances toward commercialization.
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