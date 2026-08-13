HGTV AND CRUNCH FITNESS RENOVATE YOUR WORKOUT WITH TOTALLY '90s BUILD

Monthlong partnership brings a free fitness pop-up to New York City's Summer Streets and throwback classes to 30 Crunch Signature clubs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami ahead of HGTV's "Totally '90s House" Series Premiere August 26



NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV and Crunch Fitness are teaming up to launch Totally '90s Build, a monthlong partnership celebrating "Totally '90s House," HGTV's new renovation competition premiering Wednesday, August 26 at 9|8c. The collaboration runs August 15 through September 15 with a free public pop-up in New York City and throwback programming at 30 Crunch Signature clubs.

HGTV and Crunch are bringing back the '90s

Hosted by Jaleel White, "Totally '90s House" is a six-episode competition that pits two teams of '90s television stars against each other as they hunt down homes still stuck in the decade and give them a full overhaul, modernizing dated spaces while keeping the nostalgic charm intact. Brian Austin Green, Beverley Mitchell and Jodie Sweetin face off against Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence and Keshia Knight Pulliam, with the winning team earning $25,000 for its charity of choice.

Totally '90s Build kicks off at NYC DOT's Summer Streets on August 15 from 10 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET at Astor Place Rest Stop, led by Crunch Fitness instructors who will bring the energy of a classic '90s aerobics video come to life. The day opens with a Totally '90s Dance Party and rolls through a lineup that includes Totally '90s Hard Knocks TKO kickboxing, '90s Bounce + Burn on Kangoo Jumps boots, Abs, Thighs, & GOSSIP, STEP into the '90s, and Aerobics with Attitude, before closing out with an encore Totally '90s Dance Party. The event is free and open to the public.

Beginning August 24, Totally '90s Build arrives at 30 Crunch Signature clubs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami through September 15. The lineup spans throwback favorites like Totally '90s: BOING on Kangoo Jumps, GROOVE dance cardio, STEP aerobics, and PUNCH boxing, plus dozens more classes across strength, cycling, and yoga. Those who aren't Crunch members and want to go back to the '90s can sign up for a free trial at https://info.crunch.com/3-day-trial-hgtv-fitness-pop-up.

"'90s nostalgia continues to resonate across generations, from fashion and music to home design and pop culture," said Lauren Burack, Senior Vice President of Marketing, HGTV. "With Totally '90s House, we're inviting fans to relive the era through the lens of unforgettable home transformations. Crunch is the perfect partner to help bring that experience to life. Together, we'll celebrate the launch of the series with immersive experiences at NYC DOT's Summer Streets and in Crunch Fitness locations across the country, giving fans a fun and unexpected way to reconnect with one of the most iconic decades."

"Today's fitness experience is about more than exercise; it's about community, connection, and creating moments people want to come back to," said Chad Waetzig, Chief Marketing Officer at Crunch Fitness. "Nostalgia has a powerful way of bringing people together, and with Crunch being an iconic brand synonymous with the '90s, partnering with HGTV allows us to celebrate our roots while creating a fun, memorable experience for members across generations."

The Totally '90s Build celebration will extend beyond Crunch clubs and onto CRUNCH+, Crunch's digital fitness platform, with a collection of exclusive '90s-inspired workouts created in partnership with HGTV. The custom content will bring the energy, nostalgia and fun of the activation to members wherever they choose to work out.

For more information on Totally '90s Build and participating Crunch Signature clubs, please visit https://info.crunch.com/hgtv-totally-90s. Follow along on Instagram @HGTV and @CrunchGym using #HGTVTotally90sBUILD.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com

ABOUT TOTALLY '90s HOUSE:

Totally '90s House is a six-episode renovation competition hosted by Jaleel White. Brian Austin Green, Beverley Mitchell and Jodie Sweetin go head to head against Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence and Keshia Knight Pulliam, with design mentorship from Carter Oosterhouse and Sabrina Soto, as the teams modernize dated homes without stripping out the nostalgia that made them worth saving. Teams compete for bragging rights and $25,000 for their chosen charity. The series premieres Wednesday, August 26 at 9|8c on HGTV and streams the next day on HBO Max.

ABOUT CRUNCH:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE HGTV