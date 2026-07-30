Hi3D Announces V3.0 for August Launch, Publishes Side-by-Side Comparison of Leading AI 3D Tools

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi3D, an all-in-one AI 3D creation platform developed by Math Magic, hosted its Creation Ecosystem Summit in Shenzhen on July 23, announcing that its next generation model, Hi3D V3.0, will launch in August. Following the summit, Hi3D published a comparison study running the same set of input images through Hi3D V3.0 and V2.1 alongside three leading AI 3D generation tools all run on the same set of input images.

All tools were tested in July 2026; full input images, settings and version details are published alongside the results. The comparison assigns no composite score and no ranking, presenting outputs across three dimensions: high-precision geometry, structural stability and texture quality.

High-precision geometry

Hi3D V3.0 introduces a new high-precision 3D representation that raises geometric reconstruction to 2048³ voxel resolution, which is intended for complex curved surfaces, small raised details and sharp edge transitions. In the published comparison, this dimension is evaluated with texture maps disabled, so that detail is assessed in the mesh rather than in the texture.

Structural stability

A single image shows only one side of an object. The model has to infer the back, the hidden areas, and how the parts connect. Errors tend to appear where the detail is finest. Hi3D tested each result from the rear and side, examining the contact areas closely to see whether the structure remains accurate from those angles.

Texture quality

This dimension looks at how much detail holds up when a model is magnified or turned to another angle. Hi3D V3.0 supports texture output at up to 8K and includes an upgraded proprietary UV completion algorithm. Test cases were mainly game-style character and creature models, along with animal skin.

Platform Capabilities

Beyond the V3.0 upgrades described above, Hi3D also offers:

3D Model Maker : A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace.

A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace. Image to 3D Model : Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing.

Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing. AI Texturing : Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life.

Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life. Split for 3D Printing: Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly.

Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly. Multicolor 3D Printing: Convert textured models into clearly separated color regions and prepare them for compatible multicolor printing workflows.

From Model Output to Real Manufacturing

At the summit, Hi3D announced plans to link AI generation, printing hardware, materials and manufacturing into a closed loop, connecting hardware makers, print farms, materials partners and creators — making physical creation accessible to all.

Industry attention in AI 3D is shifting from whether a model can be generated to whether the result can enter real production workflows. Hi3D said its goal is for AI 3D output to work directly within those pipelines — retopology, DCC, slicing, printing, games and film.

About Hi3D

Hi3D is an all-in-one AI 3D creation platform developed by Math Magic. Powered by proprietary 3D foundation models with industry-leading 1536³ and 2048³ voxel resolution, Hi3D turns ideas and images into high-fidelity, production-ready 3D models. The platform serves customers across 3D printing, gaming, film and animation, e-commerce, and architectural design, and has established strategic partnerships with leading 3D printer manufacturers, materials suppliers, print farms, and game and film studios worldwide.

Hi3D's mission is to make creation as universal as expression. The platform covers the full workflow from generation to print, so AI-generated models can be printed and assembled without additional modeling work.

Contact

Yasmin Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi3D