Higginbotham Teams Up with Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency

Nationally Ranked Broker Gains South Georgia Strength as Valdosta-Based Agency Puts Resources Behind Next-Generation Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, a broad-based, employee-owned insurance and financial services company headquartered in Texas, announced it has joined forces with Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency, a respected property and casualty agency based in Valdosta, Ga. The collaboration adds South Georgia market strength and an established local team to Higginbotham's growing Georgia presence while giving Blanton & Griffin the expanded resources, carrier relationships and service support to build on a next-generation growth strategy already underway.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said the collaboration reflects the company's dual-growth strategy: joining forces with culturally aligned agencies, then supporting those local teams with the scale and specialty resources needed to grow organically.

Higginbotham joins forces with Valdosta's Blanton & Griffin to add South Georgia strength and support next-gen growth. Post this

"Blanton & Griffin brings exactly the kind of local strength we look for," said Reid. "They have a terrific reputation in South Georgia, a track record of service — and they have already brought the next generation into the agency in a meaningful way. We are excited to add resources around that foundation so they can keep growing."

Founded from a 1985 merger between Lou Blanton and Archie Griffin's agencies, and built on a family insurance legacy tracing back to 1920, Blanton & Griffin built its business by serving commercial and personal insurance clients across South Georgia and surrounding areas. The agency has been especially active in commercial lines, with experience serving construction, hospitality, nonprofit and manufacturing businesses, along with specialized contract surety for construction-related operations.

As the agency grew, its leaders planned carefully for the future. In January 2025, Blanton & Griffin made a powerful move to bring the next generation fully into the business, expanding from three owners to seven. That gave the agency a future-focused leadership group, but it also sharpened the next question: what would that team need around it to keep growing?

Blanton & Griffin leaders saw that joining forces with a larger organization could bring the scale, market access and specialized support they needed. The key was finding the right organization — one that could add those resources without disrupting the agency's culture or local relationships.

"We knew the kind of fit we were looking for, and it wasn't just about size," said Ben Blanton, president of Blanton & Griffin. "When we met with Higginbotham, we knew they could bring the scale, market clout and support we wanted — but they stood out because they are employee-owned, built to stay independent and committed to helping us grow without changing who we are."

Specific support highlighted by Blanton & Griffin leadership includes expanded market relationships, specialty programs, captive capabilities and in-house claims advocacy and legal resources. The agency also gains access to Higginbotham's employee benefits capabilities as a valuable option for clients.

Back in Texas, Higginbotham gains more than a South Georgia office. Blanton & Griffin brings a Valdosta team deeply embedded in the commercial, civic and cultural life of the community. Speaking for the next generation at Blanton & Griffin, producer — and member of the 2025 ownership group — Zac Henry said the relationship gives them a way to grow their careers while maintaining those local relationships.

"I've seen young people in this industry get pulled into larger systems where they become one small piece of something far away from the client," Henry said. "Higginbotham gives us a different path. We get to stay rooted in South Georgia, keep serving the people and businesses we know and still work with the resources and reach of a national organization. We get to keep growing, without losing our place in the community."

ABOUT BLANTON & GRIFFIN INSURANCE AGENCY

Prior to joining forces with Higginbotham, Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency was an independent property and casualty brokerage based in Valdosta, Georgia. Blanton & Griffin provides commercial and personal insurance solutions through direct access to experienced local professionals. With more than 30 staff members, Blanton & Griffin works with clients in an effort to assess their needs, understand their risks and secure coverage designed to support their business and personal goals. Visit blantongriffin.com for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is an employee-owned leader in insurance, financial services and employee benefits. Since 1948, the company has combined national reach with local expertise, ranking as the 16th largest independent insurance brokerage in the U.S. in 2026 according to The Hales Report. Higginbotham delivers customized programs supported by its Day Two Services®, designed to ensure that clients receive proactive guidance and support throughout the life of every policy.

Guided by a values-driven culture, the company is committed to its employees, clients, carrier partners and the communities it serves. Learn more at higginbotham.com.

SOURCE Higginbotham