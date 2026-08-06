High Definition Vehicle Insurance Acquired by Federated Mutual Insurance Company

HDVI to operate as an autonomous subsidiary of Federated Insurance

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Definition Vehicle Insurance, Inc. (HDVI) has been acquired by Federated Mutual Insurance Company (Federated Insurance), a national leader in the commercial property and liability insurance market, as of August 1, 2026. The acquisition positions HDVI to accelerate its growth and innovative work within the commercial trucking insurance industry with greater financial strength and stability.

HDVI is now part of Federated Insurance as of August 1, 2026. Adam Barnett, HDVI CEO

"Our success and progress attracted the attention of major organizations across the nation, and we are very pleased to have found a home with the established, value-driven, and well-capitalized Federated Insurance," HDVI President and CEO Adam Barnett said. "Over eight years, the HDVI team has built a startup into a significant insurance carrier across 26 states. Today, we work with more than 100 agencies and 500 producers to insure hundreds of fleets and thousands of drivers each year. As part of Federated Insurance, we'll be in a better position to bring our advanced telematics data-driven insurance to even more customers to help them operate more safely and efficiently."

"It has been a great honor to work with HDVI's team, investors, customers and partners to build the company into a leader in commercial auto innovation, and I thank each of them for their support and partnership," said HDVI founder and board chair, Chuck Wallace. "I'm thrilled that HDVI will continue its growth and innovation as a member of the Federated family."

"This acquisition is a strategic investment for future growth," Federated Insurance Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas Lower stated. "It further diversifies our operations and strengthens both Federated Insurance and HDVI for years to come. But what made this opportunity truly compelling was the alignment between our two organizations. We share similar values, a commitment to serving clients, and a desire to help prevent vehicle crashes and other workplace injuries. HDVI has built something unique and special, and we are looking forward to helping support and accelerate the innovative work they are doing in the commercial trucking space."

HDVI will retain its own separate operations as a largely autonomous subsidiary company of Federated Insurance. Current HDVI employees will remain on staff, and the company will continue relationships with established agency partners.

"Our clients and agency partners will feel little impact from the acquisition," Barnett noted. "Federated recognizes what we have accomplished at HDVI and wants to invest in our continued evolution rather than change the core of what we do. With Federated's backing, HDVI will realize significant financial synergies that will enable us to enhance the value we provide to partners and customers across the nation."

Advisors

Ardea Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to HDVI, with Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP acting as legal counsel. Stonybrook Capital, LLC served as financial advisor to Federated Insurance, with Stinson LLP acting as legal counsel.

About HDVI

HDVI is a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider. The company assesses risk using historical and real-time telematics data and provides tools and services that help fleets increase safety, rewards safe driving, and delivers efficient and fair claims processing. HDVI is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina with additional hubs in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. High Definition Vehicle Insurance, Inc. is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, visit https://hdvi.com.

SOURCE High Definition Vehicle Insurance, Inc.