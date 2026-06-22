High Flying Hangars Breaks Ground on Multi-acre Development at Frederick Municipal Airport in Maryland

The milestone was celebrated with an official ceremony and reception, featuring airport and city management, local dignitaries, and company leaders.

FREDERICK, Md., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Flying Hangars has celebrated the groundbreaking event at its development now in progress at the Frederick Municipal Airport in Maryland (KFDK). Frederick City Mayor Michael O'Connor; Airport Manager Andrew Moore; Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development; Randy Sibold, CEO of Warner Construction; and Kenny Hinkes, CEO of High Flying Hangars, were on hand to commemorate the first turn of the shovel for the new hangar community at Frederick.

Left to right: Richard Griffin, Andrew Moore, Peter Bremh, Michael O’Connor, Kenny Hinkes, Randy Sibold, Joe Roetering, Norm Long, Jodie Bollinger. (Photo: Stephen Yeates/High Flying Hangars)

The need for hangars in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area continues to outpace supply, and High Flying Hangars is on its way to meeting this demand with the first new hangar construction on the Frederick airport in more than 20 years.

Frederick Municipal Airport Manager Andrew Moore said of the milestone, "The Frederick airport team looks forward to working with High Flying Hangars to make this project a reality and welcome new aviators into our FDK community. This project represents a significant investment into the growth story of the Frederick Municipal Airport as the preferred access point to the region."

The Frederick Municipal Airport (KFDK) serves a general and business aviation market that encompasses the surrounding region in Maryland in addition to the northern Washington, D.C. metro area. (Photo: Stephen Yeates/High Flying Hangars)

Kenny Hinkes, CEO of High Flying Hangars, commented on the importance of the Frederick development, from both a local and regional perspective, as well as for the company. "As Maryland's fastest-growing city, Frederick is a community on the move," said Hinkes. "New businesses are choosing to locate here, new families are making Frederick their home, and the airport has an important role to play in supporting that growth. These hangars are another step in ensuring that the airport continues to serve the needs of a vibrant and expanding community." The 11.45-acre development will be located at midfield within the airport layout and will be constructed in two phases, with 44 hangars to be built in Phase 1, and about 34 hangars planned for Phase 2. The Hangar Club clubhouse forms a key part of the Phase 1 build, and it will feature multiple restrooms, a meeting room, a commercial-grade kitchen, a patio and a sky deck for optimum flight line viewing, high speed internet, and a large, open floorspace on both levels.

The design plan can be viewed on the High Flying Hangars website, with the ability to make initial reservations for interested owners. Hangars are available in several sizes: 1,245 sq ft (41.5 ft by 30 ft), 2,000 sq ft (50 ft by 40 ft), 3,600 sq ft (60 ft by 60 ft), 4,200 sq ft (70 ft by 60 ft), and 8,000 sq ft (100 ft by 80 ft) and feature Diamond Bi-Fold Doors with a clear opening that varies with hangar dimensions, and Smart Door technology for the ultimate in security.

Larger hangars (2,000 sq ft and larger) are planned to come with an in-unit bathroom, frost-free hose bibs with a wash basin, and in-floor drainage. All units include the following amenities:

Bright LED lighting





High-speed internet





Fully insulated, American-made all-steel construction





Densified and polished concrete floors





Large warehouse fans





Overhead infrared heat

SOURCE High Flying Hangars