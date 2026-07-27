High-Flying History: DZONE Skydiving - Boise Sets Multiple Idaho State Skydiving Records at 18,000 Feet

100°F heat couldn't make DZONE's aircraft break a sweat: local skydivers touch the edge of regulated airspace at 18,000 feet, logging a 6-mile wingsuit flight and freefall speeds pushing 200 mph.

PARMA, Idaho, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PARMA, Idaho, July 27, 2026 -- On July 25th 2026, with ground temperatures soaring past 100°F, DZONE Skydiving - Boise proved why it remains the premier dropzone in Idaho. Operating two specialized high-altitude loads equipped with oxygen, DZONE climbed to 17,999 feet—the maximum legal altitude ceiling under Visual Flight Rules (VFR)—setting a slate of Idaho State Skydiving Records in a single morning.

Wingsuit athletes Elijah Weber, Ray Armani, and Stetson Crane are loaded up at DZONE Skydiving in Parma, ready to compete for the Idaho State Record. GPS tracking data projected on Google Earth. The Idaho State record setting wingsuit flight, by Elijah Weber, lasted 3 minutes and 30 seconds, as Eli flew almost six miles over DZONE Skydiving - Boise in Parma, Idaho!

This landmark morning continues a proud legacy for the dropzone. Carrying forward state records originally established during its years as Skydive Idaho—which included the Largest Canopy Formation and Largest Wingsuit Formation—DZONE® is pushing local athletes to even greater heights. The achievement highlighted not only the skill of the jumpers but also the extreme performance of DZONE's aircraft, which can efficiently reach 18,000 feet even during triple-digit summer heatwaves when high density altitude severely limits most dropzone aircraft.

"We set records so we can break records! That's what today was all about," said Abbie Mashaal, owner of DZONE Skydiving and official USPA Judge. "Watching our local skydivers push the boundaries of what's possible in Idaho skydiving—and having the aircraft power to get them up there seamlessly—is exactly why we do this."

To ensure every second and every foot meets strict United States Parachute Association (USPA) standards, official ratifications are being finalized by USPA Judges Abbie Mashaal and Jenifer Gordon.

Preliminary Unofficial Idaho State Records

Absolute Altitude

Absolute Altitude: 18,848 ft MSL Caitlin Cross Dan Melody Slade Sokol Susan Umberger

18,848 ft MSL Absolute Altitude – Female: 18,848 ft MSL Caitlin Cross Susan Umberger

18,848 ft MSL

Freefall Distance & Time

Freefall Distance: 14,053 ft Jordan Kerr

14,053 ft Freefall Distance – Female: 13,339 ft Susan Umberger

13,339 ft Freefall Time: 1 minute 30 seconds Jordan Kerr

1 minute 30 seconds Freefall Time – Female: 1 minute 26 seconds Susan Umberger

1 minute 26 seconds

Wingsuit Performance

Wingsuit Distance: 9,616 meters (approx. 5.97 miles) Elijah Weber

9,616 meters (approx. 5.97 miles) Wingsuit Time: 3 minutes 30 seconds Elijah Weber

3 minutes 30 seconds

Speed Skydiving

Idaho State Speed Record: 198.9 mph Slade Sokol

198.9 mph

Continuing a Tradition of Excellence

Today's record-setting flights mark a milestone in Idaho aviation history, solidifying DZONE Boise's reputation as the epicenter for advanced skydiving disciplines in the region. Once ratified by the USPA, these records will officially enter the state record books alongside DZONE's existing canopy and wingsuit formation marks, cementing the accomplishments of these elite athletes.

About DZONE Skydiving

DZONE Skydiving operates premier dropzone facilities in Idaho, providing world-class tandem skydiving, flight training, and sport jumping. Equipped with high-performance turbine aircraft, DZONE offers unmatched altitudes, rigorous safety standards, and a passion for advancing the sport of skydiving.

For more information about DZONE® and to Feel The Freedom yourself, visit www.dzoneskydiving.com.

Media Contact:

Abbie Mashaal

President, DZONE Franchising Corporation

[email protected]

(208) 806-1313

SOURCE DZONE® Skydiving