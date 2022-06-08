High Heels Footwear Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Premiumization of High-heeled Footwear | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the high heels footwear market is the premiumization of high-heeled footwear .

. The demand for premium footwear is expected to rise rapidly owing to high disposable income and celebrity endorsements for various footwear brands.

Advances in footwear manufacturing and innovative product designs also increase sales of premium footwear. With the evolution of fashion products, high heel footwear has also become a luxury product instead of a necessary product, which is the major reason for the high price of these products.

Challenges

The increased cost of production will be a major challenge for the high heels footwear market.

will be a major challenge for the high heels footwear market. The rise in the cost of raw materials and increasing labor costs are the major factors, which raise the cost of production. Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) is one of the major raw materials used in the production of high heel shoes.

The price of EVA has witnessed high fluctuations in recent years, thereby increasing the cost of production. Footwear manufacturers shifted their production facilities to countries such as China and India owing to low labor costs. However, labor costs in these countries have also increased substantially, which, in turn, increases the production costs. Many footwear manufacturers have had to adjust to losses due to the shift in manufacturing plants and increased labor costs.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends & challenges - Read our Sample Report right

now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The high heels footwear market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the high heels footwear market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights on the contribution of all the segments &

regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Analysis:

The high heels footwear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Capri Holdings Ltd.



Deeasjer Ltd.



Hermes International



Kering SA



Prada SpA



Marks and Spencer Plc



Tapestry Inc.



Yull Ltd.



Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with

Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the High Heels Footwear Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our High Heels Footwear Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The online footwear market share is expected to increase by USD 21.48 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%. Download a sample now!





share is expected to increase by billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%. The foot insoles market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 360.67 million and record a CAGR of 7.42% from 2020 to 2025. Download a sample now!

High Heels Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.37 Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capri Holdings Ltd., Deeasjer Ltd., Hermes International, Kering SA, Prada SpA, Marks and Spencer Plc, Tapestry Inc., Yull Ltd., Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Deeasjer Ltd.

Hermes International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Marks and Spencer Plc

Prada SpA

Tapestry Inc.

Yull Ltd.

Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio