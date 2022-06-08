High Heels Footwear Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Premiumization of High-heeled Footwear | Technavio

Jun 08, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Heels Footwear Market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The high heels footwear market share is expected to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for high heels footwear in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in disposable income, urbanization, low labor cost, and the low cost of raw materials are the major factors that will facilitate the high heels footwear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more highlights on the region - Download a sample now!
Drivers
- The key factor driving growth in the high heels footwear market is the premiumization of high-heeled footwear.
- The demand for premium footwear is expected to rise rapidly owing to high disposable income and celebrity endorsements for various footwear brands.
- Advances in footwear manufacturing and innovative product designs also increase sales of premium footwear. With the evolution of fashion products, high heel footwear has also become a luxury product instead of a necessary product, which is the major reason for the high price of these products.
- The increased cost of production will be a major challenge for the high heels footwear market.
- The rise in the cost of raw materials and increasing labor costs are the major factors, which raise the cost of production. Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) is one of the major raw materials used in the production of high heel shoes.
- The price of EVA has witnessed high fluctuations in recent years, thereby increasing the cost of production. Footwear manufacturers shifted their production facilities to countries such as China and India owing to low labor costs. However, labor costs in these countries have also increased substantially, which, in turn, increases the production costs. Many footwear manufacturers have had to adjust to losses due to the shift in manufacturing plants and increased labor costs.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends & challenges -Read our Sample Report right
now!
The high heels footwear market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the high heels footwear market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
View our sample report for additional insights on the contribution of all the segments &
regional opportunities in the report.
The high heels footwear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Deeasjer Ltd.
- Hermes International
- Kering SA
- Prada SpA
- Marks and Spencer Plc
- Tapestry Inc.
- Yull Ltd.
- Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with
Technavio, Click Here
The competitive scenario provided in the High Heels Footwear Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our High Heels Footwear Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The online footwear market share is expected to increase by USD 21.48 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%. Download a sample now!
- The foot insoles market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 360.67 million and record a CAGR of 7.42% from 2020 to 2025. Download a sample now!
|
High Heels Footwear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
-2.37
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Capri Holdings Ltd., Deeasjer Ltd., Hermes International, Kering SA, Prada SpA, Marks and Spencer Plc, Tapestry Inc., Yull Ltd., Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Deeasjer Ltd.
- Hermes International
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Marks and Spencer Plc
- Prada SpA
- Tapestry Inc.
- Yull Ltd.
- Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article