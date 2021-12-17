High-Performance Ceramic Coatings Market to Record USD 4.63 bn Growth | 8.61% CAGR Projection through 2026 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from high-performance ceramic coatings market study

High-performance ceramic coatings market size to increase by USD 4.63 billion at 8.61% CAGR between 2021 and 2025

at 8.61% CAGR between 2021 and 2025 8.25% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

37% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Oxide coatings segment accounted for maximum growth.

Dominant vendors include Aremco Products Inc., Autotriz India, Bodycote Plc., and others

High-performance ceramic coatings market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

High-performance ceramic coatings have excellent physical and chemical properties, such as high-temperature resistance, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, accelerated oxidation, and fused deposition degradation. These coatings can also prevent the oxidation of the components to which they are applied. The expansion of the automotive, chemical, healthcare, and energy industries in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Japan is expected to drive the high-performance ceramic coatings market in these countries during the forecast period. High-performance ceramic coatings are widely used in advanced metal equipment and oil and gas fields as these ceramic coatings have the ability to resist corrosion and extreme temperatures.

However, volatility in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market during the forecast period. Petrochemical feedstock, such as polyester, alcohol, and epoxy resins, is required for manufacturing most coatings, including binders and solvents. Crude oil and natural gas are the basic raw materials used for producing binders. Fluctuations in global crude oil prices will have a direct impact on the cost of petrochemical feedstock. Each petrochemical feedstock has a different correlation with oil prices, which is influenced by factors, such as the demand for and supply of feedstock, the manufacturing process, and the region of production.

The high-performance ceramic coatings market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of the high-performance ceramic coatings market through 2026?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the high-performance ceramic coatings market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the high-performance ceramic coatings market?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our high-performance ceramic coatings market snapshot to unlock TOC

High-Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, Brazil, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APS Materials Inc., Aremco Products Inc., Autotriz India, Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Integrated Global Services Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Praxair Inc., and Zircotec Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

