HIGH STAKES BY BARTOLOTTA TO OPEN THURSDAY, SEPT. 17, 2026

Reservations are now being accepted for The Bartolotta Restaurants' boldest concept yet, a European-inspired steakhouse and cocktail lounge opening in downtown Milwaukee

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MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bartolotta Restaurants, the premier restaurant and catering organization in the Greater Milwaukee region, will debut its newest concept, High Stakes by Bartolotta, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. Reservations are now available for guests to experience the first taste of the sophisticated and distinctive European-inspired steakhouse – with an inaugural menu conceived by two-time James Beard Award winner and The Bartolotta Restaurants Owner and Co-Founder Chef Paul Bartolotta, with interiors by acclaimed designer Jay Franke of Jay Franke Design – in downtown Milwaukee on Water Street.

"High Stakes by Bartolotta represents a new chapter in the evolution of The Bartolotta Restaurants and it has afforded me the opportunity to return to the kitchen to work alongside Director of Culinary for The Bartolotta Restaurants Aaron Bickham, as well as Chef de Cuisine for High Stakes by Bartolotta Ian Jones, and the entire culinary support team to collaborate on this menu," says Chef Bartolotta. "With High Stakes we are redefining Milwaukee's high standards once again. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered: from the ingredients we are sourcing, wagyu, caviar, and my personal favorite, langoustines, to an experience that feels distinctive, elevated, and cosmopolitan.

"It is deeply meaningful to open High Stakes by Bartolotta in downtown Milwaukee, in the heart of the community that has supported our restaurants for more than 30 years. This restaurant brings together the experiences that have shaped my career while reflecting my continued belief in my city. With High Stakes, we are creating something fresh and truly special that builds on Milwaukee's already vibrant culinary community."

The interiors of High Stakes by Bartolotta come from Jay Franke of Jay Franke Design, the Bartolotta Restaurants design partner behind The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, a 2025 and 2026 Hospitality Design Project Award nominee. Franke draws inspiration from classic London lounges and private social clubs, as well as Chef Bartolotta's experiences in Europe and Las Vegas. The result is a dining room built for drama, from the moment guests walk in to the moment they raise a glass at Peacock Lounge next door.

Menu Highlights

The inaugural High Stakes by Bartolotta menu builds off of the corn-fed Black Angus beef program in many of the Bartolotta Restaurants and will include exceptional cuts of beef for their quality and marbling, along with fresh raw bar offerings and an elevated caviar service developed in partnership with Kaviari, featuring a curated selection personally chosen by Chef Paul Bartolotta. Bartolotta's longstanding relationship with the renowned French caviar house dates back to his time in Las Vegas, with the High Stakes program reflecting his philosophy of serving exceptional caviar generously and making luxury feel more approachable. Dishes include:

Little Luxuries

Kaviari OSCIÈTRE Prestige Caviar (50g) : Delicate marine flavor with a creamy texture and refined hazelnut finish.

: Delicate marine flavor with a creamy texture and refined hazelnut finish. Potato Coins & Kaviari Caviar: Warm butter-poached fingerling potato coins with Kaviari caviar and chive blossoms.

Premium Shellfish & Crustaceans

Langoustines : Rare and unique crustaceans sourced from Chef Bartolotta's dear friend in an undisclosed location.

: Rare and unique crustaceans sourced from Chef Bartolotta's dear friend in an undisclosed location. King Crab: Deep-water, trap-caught true red king crab from the Bering Sea off the Aleutian Islands.

Steaks

Chef Bartolotta's Signature Filet Mignon: 7oz Filet Mignon topped with Porcini Mushroom-Bone Marrow and herb crust with Barolo Wine Sauce, Potato Mousseline, Wilted Spinach

Table Service for Two — The Perfect Split

Blue Lobster en Croûte: Imported Mediterranean lobster with lobster-herb mousse baked in buttery puff pastry and finished with Sauce Américaine.

Complementing the restaurant's seafood and signature dishes is an internationally sourced steak program appropriately titled "High Steaks." This separate menu showcases super premium USDA Prime, American Wagyu crossbreed, Australian, and Japanese Purebred Wagyu, along with expertly aged, grassfed, and heritage beef selections.

HS Wagyu Tasting Experience : A tasting of American, Australian, and Japanese Wagyu presented side by side.

: A tasting of American, Australian, and Japanese Wagyu presented side by side. A5 Ozaki Beef : (BMS 12) A rare red Japanese Wagyu from Miyazaki Prefecture, known for its aromatic fat, balanced richness, and deep savory complexity.

: (BMS 12) A rare red Japanese Wagyu from Miyazaki Prefecture, known for its aromatic fat, balanced richness, and deep savory complexity. 45-Day Prime Dry-Aged Bone-In Ribeye : An artisan dry-aged steak showcasing traditional aging techniques and exceptional flavor.

: An artisan dry-aged steak showcasing traditional aging techniques and exceptional flavor. Stone Axe Wagyu : 6 oz Australian Wagyu sourced from the high-country regions of New South Wales, prized for its generous marbling and rich, balanced flavor.

: 6 oz Australian Wagyu sourced from the high-country regions of New South Wales, prized for its generous marbling and rich, balanced flavor. Center-Cut Filet Mignon: An 8 oz center-cut filet sourced from premier cattle ranches in the Upper Midwest, representing the restaurant's American Heritage beef program.

Desserts

Mille-Feuille Seasonal: Raspberries with basil, vanilla-mascarpone, and basil gelato.

Opening in tandem with High Stakes by Bartolotta on Sept. 17 is Peacock Lounge, the restaurant's pre-and-post dinner cocktail destination. The bar and lounge feature deep peacock-blue hues, blending timeless, Art Deco-inspired glamour with contemporary elegance: a high-gloss lacquer bar with crisp gold trim, antique mirrors that amplify the drama behind the bar, warm lighting, polished brass accents, fringe-accented seating, and plush booths throughout.

Peacock Lounge menu highlights include:

Gougère with Wagyu Beef : Freshly baked gougères filled with creamy Alpine cheese fondue, topped with warmed Australian Wagyu and crispy fried shallots.

: Freshly baked gougères filled with creamy Alpine cheese fondue, topped with warmed Australian Wagyu and crispy fried shallots. Balik-Smoked Salmon Loin : Premium Balik-style smoked salmon served simply with lemon, extra virgin olive oil, chives, and toasted buttery brioche.

: Premium Balik-style smoked salmon served simply with lemon, extra virgin olive oil, chives, and toasted buttery brioche. High Stakes Wagyu Burger : The restaurant's signature Wagyu burger served on a pain feuilleté roll with classic frites.

: The restaurant's signature Wagyu burger served on a pain feuilleté roll with classic frites. Crab & Shrimp Toasts: Warm golden Argentinian pink shrimp toasts topped with chilled Dungeness crab and creamy Aurora sauce.

Beverage Highlights

The beverage menu features expertly crafted classic and signature cocktails, including classic favorites like the Blackjack Manhattan, Lady Luck, Old Fashioned, and Peacock signatures – Regal Bird, Olive You, Maria, and Bet on Red, among others – plus tableside presentations and spirit-free selections.

High Stakes by Bartolotta is located at 1030 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee and will be open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations beginning Sept. 17 are now available via OpenTable. Additional information is available at highstakesmke.com. Peacock Lounge will have extended hours beyond the restaurant Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Additional information is available at peacockloungemke.com.

About The Bartolotta Restaurants

The Bartolotta Restaurants is a nationally recognized restaurant and catering organization co-founded by Chef Paul Bartolotta and his late brother, Joe Bartolotta. Chef Paul Bartolotta is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef in two separate regions, Midwest and Southwest, winning in both 1994 and 2009. In addition, Chef Paul Bartolotta has six James Beard Award nominations including Best Chef Midwest in 1993, Best New Restaurant in Las Vegas in 2005, Outstanding Restaurateur USA alongside his brother in 2017, 2018, 2019, and a finalist for Outstanding Restaurateur USA in 2020. Since the opening of its flagship restaurant, Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993, The Bartolotta Restaurants group has grown to become the premier culinary brand in the Greater Milwaukee region, offering first class service and cuisine across a portfolio of 18 one-of- a-kind restaurants and catering facilities, including fine dining, upscale casual, food halls, executive dining, quick-casual, and airport concepts. More information can be found at bartolottas.com.

SOURCE The Bartolotta Restaurants