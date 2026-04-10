High Templar Tech Limited Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

XIAMEN, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Templar Tech Limited ("High Templar" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: HTT), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2026 (U.S. Time). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.hightemplar.com/.

High Templar will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, No. 101, Meishe Road, Meilin Street, Tongan District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China, 361100.

About High Templar Tech Limited

High Templar Tech Limited ("High Templar") is exploring innovative business opportunities globally to satisfy clients' demand by leveraging its technology know-how and financial service capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://ir.hightemplar.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

High Templar Tech Limited

Tel: +86-592-596-8208

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE High Templar Tech Limited