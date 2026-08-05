HIGH TIDE CLOSES $40 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

New facilities materially increase financial flexibility and lower the Company's cost of capital

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it has closed its previously announced senior secured credit facilities with Bank of Montreal ("BMO") in the aggregate principal amount of C$40 million (the "New Credit Facilities").

High Tide Inc., August 5, 2026

The closing follows the Company's June 15, 2026, announcement that it had secured credit approval from BMO. In connection with the closing, High Tide has repaid and terminated its existing senior credit facility with ConnectFirst Credit Union.

Transaction Details

The New Credit Facilities consist of:

A C$25 million committed revolving credit facility with a three-year maturity. A portion of this facility was used to repay the Company's outstanding loan with ConnectFirst Credit Union, of C$6.0 million. The remaining capacity is available for general working capital and corporate purposes, permitted acquisitions and permitted investments.

A C$15 million committed delayed-draw term loan intended to refinance the Company's existing C$15 million second-lien debentures.

The New Credit Facilities are secured by substantially all of the assets of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries and are subject to customary financial and other covenants.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 229 domestic and 1 international location. The Company's Canadian bricks-and-mortar operations span British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, holding a growing 12% share of the market. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world. The Company also owns and operates multiple global e-commerce platforms offering accessories and hemp-derived CBD products. In 2025, the Company became the first North American cannabis operator to launch a bricks-and-mortar presence in Germany.

Medical Cannabis Distribution: Remexian Pharma GmbH is a leading German pharmaceutical company, with a 14% share of the German medical cannabis market, built for the purpose of importation and wholesale of medical cannabis products at affordable prices. Among all German medical cannabis procurers, Remexian has one of the most diverse reaches across the globe and is licensed to import from 19 countries including Canada.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Inquiries

Omar Khan

Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer

High Tide Inc.

[email protected]

403-770-3080

Investor Inquiries

Vahan Ajamian

Capital Markets Advisor

High Tide Inc.

[email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the anticipated use of funds, the satisfaction of customary conditions required for advancement of funds, the Company's ability to maintain and drawdown on the New Credit Facilities, the Company's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, and the repayment of the existing debentures.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: delays or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals or authorizations; changes in competitive, market or consumer conditions; operational risks associated with opening and operating new stores; and the other risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE High Tide Inc.