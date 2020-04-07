High-Voltage Capacitor Markets, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Voltage Capacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-voltage capacitor market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.



The rising energy demand across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. HV capacitors are primarily utilized for ensuring uninterrupted power supply and the transmission of extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) in residential and commercial complexes. Furthermore, the growing requirement of capacitors, owing to their high-temperature stability and insulation properties, has provided a boost to their sales across various industry sectors.



Also, with the enhanced penetration of electronics in the daily lives of consumers, there has been an increase in the production of mobile phones, televisions, multimedia players, and smart televisions that utilizes such products. Various product innovations, such as the development of capacitors with improved transmission capacities, along with the increasing power generation through renewable sources, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Alstom SA, API Capacitors Ltd., Arteche Group, General Atomics, General Electric Company, Iris Power, Isofarad Kft, KONCAR Group, Lifasa, Maxwell Technologies, RTDS Technologies Inc., Siemens, TDK Corporation, etc.



