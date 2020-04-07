High-Voltage Capacitor Markets, 2020-2025
Apr 07, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Voltage Capacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-voltage capacitor market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.
The rising energy demand across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. HV capacitors are primarily utilized for ensuring uninterrupted power supply and the transmission of extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) in residential and commercial complexes. Furthermore, the growing requirement of capacitors, owing to their high-temperature stability and insulation properties, has provided a boost to their sales across various industry sectors.
Also, with the enhanced penetration of electronics in the daily lives of consumers, there has been an increase in the production of mobile phones, televisions, multimedia players, and smart televisions that utilizes such products. Various product innovations, such as the development of capacitors with improved transmission capacities, along with the increasing power generation through renewable sources, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Alstom SA, API Capacitors Ltd., Arteche Group, General Atomics, General Electric Company, Iris Power, Isofarad Kft, KONCAR Group, Lifasa, Maxwell Technologies, RTDS Technologies Inc., Siemens, TDK Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global high-voltage capacitor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the dielectric?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global high-voltage capacitor market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Dielectric
6.1 Ceramic
6.2 Plastic Film
6.3 Tantalum
6.4 Aluminum Electrolytic
6.5 Mica
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Capacity
7.1 500-1000V
7.2 1001-7000V
7.3 7001-14000V
7.4 Above 14000V
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Power Generation
8.2 Power Transmission & Distribution
8.3 Drivers & Inverters
8.4 Motors
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia-Pacific
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Raw Materials Procurement
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Distribution and Export
11.6 End-Use Industries
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Alstom S.A.
14.3.3 API Capacitors Ltd.
14.3.4 Arteche Group
14.3.5 General Atomics
14.3.6 General Electric Company
14.3.7 Iris Power
14.3.8 Isofarad Kft
14.3.9 KONCAR Group
14.3.10 Lifasa
14.3.11 Maxwell Technologies
14.3.12 RTDS Technologies Inc.
14.3.13 Siemens
14.3.14 TDK Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pon7ao
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article