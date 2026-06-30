Higharc Raises $95M Series C to Scale AI for Homebuilding

Expands Estimating AI to materials distributors, announces partnership with US LBM

DURHAM, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higharc, the homebuilding AI company for the full design-to-construction lifecycle, today announced it has raised a $95 million Series C led by global software investor Insight Partners. The round brings Higharc's total funding to more than $170 million.

Simultaneously, Higharc announced an agreement with US LBM, the largest private distributor of lumber and building materials in the United States, marking the expansion of Higharc's platform to the building materials supply chain.

Higharc: The AI-native platform for homebuilding Speed Speed

AI that actually works for the built world

Homebuilding is undergoing a fundamental shift as complex design, 3D modeling and estimating workflows move to AI. Across homebuilder and distributor teams, work that once required weeks of manual effort can now be automated.

"AI isn't just assisting builders. It's reshaping how builders work, cutting time and cost per job while giving buyers a more personalized experience," said Marc Minor, CEO and co-founder of Higharc. "The builders and distributors leading the way use AI to automate their most complex workflows unlocking teams to focus on product improvement and customer experience."

While AI is reshaping technical workflows across industries, most AI systems fail on basic spatial reasoning. In homebuilding, these errors mean delayed starts, materials overage, change order and frustrated buyers. Higharc's AI platform is different. Higharc generates homes as spatial databases — capturing code requirements, construction standards and geometry — and creates the structured data foundation required for production-grade AI.

Higharc replaces AutoCAD and point solutions and enables builders to automate design, estimating and sales workflows. Using Higharc's generative system, homebuilders produce precise and build-ready homes, complete with construction documents, real-time estimates and fully shoppable 3D models.

Builders across North America use Higharc to accelerate their design-to-construction workflows. Higharc customers report substantial impact and time savings including:

Compressing product development timelines from months or years to weeks or days

Cutting time to community open by 25-50%

Increasing margin by 10-15%

"We evaluated a lot of AI tools, but most produce outputs that require so much correction they're unusable. Higharc is different. It's grounded in how homes are actually built, so the outputs are usable from day one," said Kyle Bear, VP of Research and Development at Signature Homes. "Higharc helps us move faster and operate with more precision and fewer downstream surprises. And as a result, we're breaking ground on more homes each year while protecting margins and pricing power."

Expanding AI estimating to the supply chain

The new funding will be used to scale AI product development and expand the platform to a broader segment of the homebuilding market.

As part of its expansion, Higharc today announced its AI Estimating product for building materials distributors, with US LBM as its first partner. Until now, estimating buildings was a famously complex, manual process prone to errors and delays. The new offering gives LBM distributors and dealers the ability to generate accurate material takeoffs from builder plan sets at enterprise scale.

At the center of this capability is Higharc's AutoTranslate AI, which can translate any floorplan image into a rich 3D spatial data model. It combines proprietary AI vision models with deterministic construction logic to generate precise quantity estimates and align them directly to purchasable materials. The results are quantity estimates that reflect how homes are actually designed and built — not approximations.

"With advanced technology accelerating the building materials industry, what sets Higharc apart for US LBM is the ability to go from a static 2D plan to a precise and dynamic 3D data model in one step. That unlocks not just fast, accurate quoting but smarter material planning, the ability to sell the whole home and real-time collaboration with our customers — powering better outcomes for us, the builder and ultimately the homeowner," said Jonathan Greene, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at US LBM.

Investing in the future of homebuilding AI

"Everything we're building is in service of one outcome: to make homebuilding seamless so builders can build better homes more affordably. This next phase is about scaling that impact by deepening our AI capabilities and bringing suppliers onto the same trusted system builders already rely on," explained Minor.

"We evaluate AI companies across every sector, and Higharc stands out as a clear leader in applying AI to residential construction," said Josh Fredberg, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Higharc is setting the standard for how homes will be designed, permitted and built in the age of AI. Leading builders are already standardizing on the platform, and we have conviction that this extension into supplier workflows will transform the broader builder supply chain."

The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Wellington Management and existing investors including Fifth Wall, Spark Capital, Lux Capital, SE Ventures (Schneider Electric's venture arm), Simpson Strong-Tie, PSP Partners, RXR Arden Digital Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, Vertex Ventures, NC Tweener Fund and MetaProp.

About Higharc

Higharc is the homebuilding AI company for design through construction. By generating homes as 3D spatial data, Higharc enables builders and suppliers to design, estimate, sell and build homes better. Higharc works with leading homebuilders and supply chain partners. The company's rapid rise has earned national recognition, ranking in the top 50 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026.

Higharc is hiring. Join us to see how far and how fast you can go. Those who love homes and applying AI to critical industries can apply here.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Higharc