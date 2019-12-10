HighKey® Promises "FOMO NO MO'" with New Look and Craveable Product Innovation

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighKey, makers of the best-selling chocolate chip cookie on Amazon, is revealing a brand new look and a brand new product to make it easier than ever for people to stick to their health resolutions during the holiday. HighKey's fresh logo, packaging and website features its new tagline, FOMO NO MO', that reflects the brand's playful voice and promise to create snacks that taste just like you're eating the original. In tandem with the rebrand, HighKey is expanding their breakfast offerings with the launch of their first Pancake Baking Mix, complete with the eye-catching new packaging. Rounding out the HighKey product line up led by their fan-favorite Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, the Pancake Baking Mix is yet another example of how the brand puts carb-conscious and delicious in the same bag.

HighKey's new, colorful branding will feature a lively look sure to catch the attention of food cravers seeking a delicious treat without the guilt. Highlighting the brand personality, the website and packaging are bold, witty and fun-loving and stress that no one should be hungry. With an emphasis on the belief that life's too short to miss out on anything, the new packaging calls out key ingredients and net carbs per serving while also highlighting the HighKey story.

"Our followers are loyal and hungry, and our goal is to give them what they want – mouthwatering innovations that are upgrades to classic OG food favorites," said John Gibb, co-founder of HighKey. "We are foodies who crave good stuff and aim to deliver on products that empower better eaters and keto dieters to polish off a whole bag of treats without the guilt. Our new look and messaging reflect the amazing folks we reach every day, and we are excited to continue leading the category with unapologetically delicious foods."

As the breakout star of the HighKey brand evolution, the new Pancake Baking Mix is here to save keto dieters from a dreary life of limited breakfast options. Complete with 7g of protein and only 2g of net carbs per serving, the Pancake Baking Mix offers a much-needed reprieve to the standard low carb breakfast of bacon and eggs. Each bite is as delicious as the next and empowers cravers to ditch the guilt usually associated with finishing a whole stack. With a total of 10 servings per bag, each serving only calls for one egg, making three, 4-inch pancakes that deliver a buttery flavor, balanced macros, and fluffy texture. Additionally, the pancakes reheat well for optimal meal prep and busy mornings. Like all HighKey products, the Pancake Baking Mix is gluten-free and grain-free so that the only thing eager eaters are missing out on is... nothing.

The Pancake Baking Mix retails for $10.97 and is now available on the HighKey website and Amazon. HighKey's full suite of crazy good, keto-friendly products also includes Mini Cookies, Instant Hot Cereal, Sugar Substitutes and more, all of which will rollout with the new brand packaging throughout 2020. For more information on HighKey and to check out the brand's new look, visit www.highkey.com.

About HighKey

Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to close the gap between better-for-you food trends and amazing taste so that cravers experience FOMO NO MO'! Unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, the founders developed their own. HighKey products include their droolworthy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which have over 5k reviews and are the #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookies on Amazon, Instant Hot Cereal, Baking Mixes, Sugar Substitutes and more. Every product is gluten-free, grain-free and contains no more than 2 grams of net carbs per serving. Whether you're digging through the cabinet for treats or digging through your purse for crumbs, HighKey's got your back with snacks that taste just like you're eating the original - minus the extra carbs and the guilt. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

