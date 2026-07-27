HIGHWAY HOLDINGS DECLARES US$0.05 CASH DIVIDEND PER SHARE; COMPANY SETS DIVIDEND RECORD AND DISTRIBUTION DATES

HONG KONG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 22, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2026.

Roland Kohl, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Highway Holdings, commented, "We are pleased to declare a dividend that recognizes the loyalty of our shareholders and reflects our strengthened financial position and confidence in the Company's future. We believe the Company finally has reached an important inflection point and is now better positioned to create long-term shareholder value."

About Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of high-quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative office is located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Germany, Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's annual reports on Form 20-F.

SOURCE Highway Holdings Limited