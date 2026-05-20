Hilb Group Announces Acquisition of Kentucky-Based Firm, Grows P&C Presence

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The Hilb Group, LLC

May 20, 2026, 09:15 ET

RICHMOND, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a Kentucky-based property and casualty agency.  The acquisition took effect on May 1, 2026, and builds on the company's growing presence in the Midwest region.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 200 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 32 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Allen
919.333.1645
[email protected]

M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

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