HiLIFE Garment Steamers Launch at Target, Offering a Practical Alternative for Everyday Garment Care

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has unpacked a suitcase only to find wrinkled clothes or rushed out the door without time to iron knows the small frustrations of garment care. These moments tend to become more frequent during the busy summer travel season and the back-to-school period, when schedules tighten and convenience matters more. Against this backdrop, HiLIFE introduces a more accessible solution. Starting in June 2026, two of its best-selling handheld garment steamers are available in more than 1,500 Target stores across the United States, as well as on Target.com.

HiLife is a globally recognized consumer appliance brand specializing in accessible, high-performance garment steamer and clothes steamer, famously known for earning over 100,000 five-star ratings as an Amazon best-seller. Engineered to solve the common industry problem of small water capacities in portable units, the flagship 700W HiLife Handheld Steamer features a massive 240ml water tank that delivers up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, establishing itself as the ultimate lightweight, under-2-pound travel companion and dorm-room essential with a generous 9-foot power cord. For users demanding professional-grade speed and versatility, the premium 1100W HiLife Garment Steamer introduces a rapid 30-second heat-up time and an advanced leak-proof pump system that fully supports both vertical hanging and horizontal flat steaming. By seamlessly combining heavy-duty wrinkle-busting specifications with unrivaled budget-friendly value, HiLife makes effortless, pristine clothing care affordable and accessible for millions of households worldwide.

Traditional garment care tools often struggle to meet the demands of modern routines. Conventional irons can be bulky and difficult to pack, typically requiring an ironing board and additional setup that may not be practical for travel, dorm living, or small living spaces. In hotels, irons are sometimes unavailable or inconvenient to use, making it challenging to manage multiple outfits efficiently. In contrast, HiLIFE garment steamers are designed for portability, ease of use, and flexibility across different scenarios. Supported by strong user feedback and consistently high consumer ratings, they have gained traction among those seeking a simpler alternative.

The HiLIFE Travel Garment Steamer is designed as a compact, travel-ready option. Lightweight and small enough to fit in a carry-on, it is well-suited for quick touch-ups before heading out or after arriving at a destination. Its 8oz water tank provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, allowing users to refresh a full outfit in minutes. With consistent steam output and an 8.5-foot power cord for added mobility, the HL7 supports a range of fabrics, from delicate silks to everyday cottons, making it a practical companion for both travel preparation and daily use.

For users who require more power and longer operation, the HiLIFE 1100W Powerful Garment Steamer offers a stronger, more versatile solution. Equipped with 1100W of heating power and a 10oz tank, it delivers up to 20 minutes of continuous steam, making it sufficient for handling multiple garments in one session. Its multi-angle design enables both vertical and horizontal steaming without leaks, while its lightweight build and one-button interface support easy operation. Whether smoothing out clothes during a busy morning routine or managing several outfits in a dorm setting, the HL9 is designed to streamline the process.

Across different use cases, from packing for a trip to preparing outfits for school or work, both models emphasize convenience, speed, and ease of handling. Their compact size and straightforward functionality reflect a shift toward more adaptable garment care tools that fit into everyday routines.

The HiLIFE HL7 and HL9 Handheld Garment Steamers are now available at Target locations nationwide and online at Target.com beginning in June 2026.

About HiLIFE

HiLIFE is a consumer appliance brand focused on practical clothing care solutions for modern living. The company designs and manufactures garment steamers that combine convenience, durability, and efficient performance, helping users maintain wrinkle-free clothing with ease. With features such as fast heat-up and user-friendly designs, HiLIFE products are built to support everyday routines while emphasizing reliability, long-term usability, and simple, effective garment care.

For more information, please visit https://www.hilife.com/ or connect with HiLIFE on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hilife_us.

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SOURCE HiLIFE