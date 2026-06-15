Hilton Boston Back Bay Unveils Multi-Million-Dollar Transformation, Positioning the Hotel as a Modern Gateway to One of Boston's Most Dynamic Neighborhoods

Inspired by the energy of Back Bay, the renovation brings redesigned guest rooms, elevated fitness and wellness offerings, and community-focused programming.

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Boston Back Bay today announced the completion of an expansive, multi-million-dollar renovation of its 401-room hotel on Dalton Street. Located at the crossroads of the Back Bay, Fenway and Symphony neighborhoods—and steps from some of the city's most celebrated universities, research hospitals, music venues, and cultural institutions—the hotel enters its next chapter at a defining moment for Back Bay. New developments like Lyrik Back Bay and the arrival of the Lego Americas head office, along with the continued growth of Berklee College of Music and Northeastern University, are bringing fresh energy and creativity to the neighborhood. Hilton Boston Back Bay offers travelers a front-row seat to both the heritage and future of Boston.

Hilton Boston Back Bay Unveils Multi-Million-Dollar Transformation Introducing the Newest Hilton Product to the Market. Post this Hilton Boston Back Bay King Guest Room Hilton Boston Back Bay Fitness Center Hilton Boston Back Bay Ballroom

"Back Bay has always been one of Boston's most dynamic districts, and today that energy is only accelerating," said Mohamed Hashesh, General Manager of Hilton Boston Back Bay. "Here on Dalton Street, we're at the epicenter of the momentum shaping the neighborhood's next chapter. Our renovation was inspired by that energy, bringing guests a more contemporary Hilton experience defined by thoughtful design, elevated dining, wellness, and technology."

A Location Truly At the Center of It All

From its Dalton Street address to its proximity to key area landmarks, Hilton Boston Back Bay perfectly positions travelers for whatever brings them to town. Of note:

The hotel offers direct access to both old and new Boston, with Dalton Street reflecting the energy of the city today and Newbury Street , located two blocks away, steeped in the beauty of classic Boston

reflecting the energy of the city today and , located two blocks away, steeped in the beauty of classic Boston Hynes Convention Center is located just across the street, making the hotel an ideal spot for convention-goers

is located just across the street, making the hotel an ideal spot for convention-goers The Shops at Prudential Center is across the street, while Copley Place is two blocks away, connecting it to Boston's shopping and retail scene

is across the street, while is two blocks away, connecting it to Boston's shopping and retail scene Less than a mile away, the proximity to Fenway Park makes the property a convenient base for visiting sports fans and concertgoers

makes the property a convenient base for visiting sports fans and concertgoers Situated next door to Berklee College of Music and its renowned performance venues, and close to the Museum of Fine Arts and the Charles River Esplanade, the hotel places guests at the center of Boston's cultural landscape

Landmark Hotel, Reimagined for a New Age

Boston's first purpose-built Hilton, the hotel now delivers the newest Hilton brand experience in Back Bay, with an old-meets-new design sensibility, reimagined meeting and event venues, and an expanded fitness center that places wellness more centrally within the guest experience. Now managed by leading global hospitality company Highgate, the property's transformation is evident from the moment guests arrive, with the redesigned porte-cochere and attached parking leading into a striking new lobby featuring patterned marble surfaces, walnut millwork and copper accent lighting. The experience is further enhanced by the new 40 Dalton Kitchen & Bar, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at the heart of the property.

The Perfect Blend of Comfort and Convenience

The 401 guest rooms and suites frame sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston's skyline, and pair natural finishes and plush detailing with smart connectivity features and 66-inch televisions. Rooms prioritize comfort and are adapted to the needs of today's travelers: all come with king beds or two queen beds, while bathrooms have been modernized, with the majority now outfitted with expansive walk-in showers. Premium rooms are especially sumptuous, measuring 450 square feet and fitted with luxury enhancements, including electronic drapes and upgraded amenities.

The Ultimate Space for Well-being

One of the renovation's most notable enhancements is the dramatically expanded fitness center, which is now the leading hotel fitness offering in Back Bay. This 3,500-square-foot indoor and outdoor space is outfitted with Peloton bikes, connected Life Fitness equipment, dedicated strength-training areas—complete with stretching bands, stability balls, and a wide array of free weights—and an outdoor wellness space designed for movement classes and private programming. The unparalleled space reflects the growing importance of well-being in the travel experience, giving guests more ways to maintain their routines, reset between meetings, and feel their best while in town.

Coming Together in Sophisticated Style

The renovation also brings a more polished meeting and event experience to Hilton Boston Back Bay. Spanning 15,000 square feet across 13 refreshed venues, the event spaces feature brushed brass detailing, skylights, and a more sophisticated sense of arrival. The collection includes executive boardrooms, conference rooms, flexible breakout spaces, ballrooms, and dedicated pre-function areas for gatherings of nearly every scale. This summer, the hotel will further expand its offering with The Commonwealth, a brand-new 2,500-square-foot venue with abundant natural light. From strategy sessions and leadership retreats to conferences, receptions, and events of up to 500 guests, Hilton Boston Back Bay pairs adaptable venues with advanced audiovisual capabilities, hybrid meeting technology, and experienced planning, banquet, and technical teams to support seamless gatherings from start to finish.

Guest Experience Grounded in Community

Looking ahead, Hilton Boston Back Bay will deepen its role in the neighborhood through locally inspired partnerships and experiences celebrating the character, culture, history, and future of Back Bay. Planned collaborations tied to America's 250th anniversary will give guests new ways to connect with Boston's past and present, while wellness partnerships and rooftop fitness programming will activate the hotel's outdoor wellness deck and neighborhood spaces as destinations for movement and community. Together, these initiatives extend the renovation beyond the hotel's physical spaces, creating new ways for guests to experience the city around them.

Media Contact

Drew Oliveira

TWO LOUIS PR

[email protected]

484-459-2826

SOURCE Hilton Boston Back Bay