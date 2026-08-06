Hinkle Outdoor Living Introduces a New Standard for Kansas City Outdoor Living Spaces Engineered for Entertaining

RIVERSIDE, Mo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinkle Outdoor Living, a design-build company serving the greater Kansas City metro, has launched a design initiative centered on creating complete outdoor environments built for hosting, comfort, and connection. The "Engineered for Entertaining" initiative reflects the company's focus on guiding homeowners through complex backyard transformations using intentional design, proper engineering, and dependable execution.

Founded in 2007, Hinkle Outdoor Living has transformed underused yards into cohesive outdoor spaces designed around how homeowners want to live and gather. Their new initiative emphasizes that a lasting result requires more than surface-level aesthetics. It demands a disciplined system that accounts for drainage, grading, structural planning, design integration, and more.

"We begin by understanding how you want to use the space, then shape the design around your home, priorities, and entertaining style," said Zach Hinkle, Founder of Hinkle Outdoor Living. "Every material, transition, and feature should contribute to a cohesive outdoor environment. Our documented process keeps decisions clear and gives you confidence at each stage."

The "Engineered for Entertaining" approach applies to the company's core services, including fiberglass and gunite pools, paver patios, custom decks, covered structures, and outdoor kitchens. By organizing design, planning, engineering, and construction into one clear path, Hinkle Outdoor Living reduces uncertainty and builds environments meant to last.

Homeowners in the greater Kansas City metro, including communities in Johnson, Platte, Clay, and Jackson counties, can explore the initiative and see how thoughtful planning creates a more comfortable, intentional outdoor room.

Book a complimentary design discovery call today to begin exploring what's possible for your space by visiting https://hinkleoutdoorliving.com.

About Hinkle Outdoor Living

Hinkle Outdoor Living is a premium, consultative design-build guide for complex outdoor living and pool transformations in the greater Kansas City metro. Founded in 2007 by Zach Hinkle, the company holds a Class C general contractor license and provides 3D design renderings, precision craftsmanship, and a high-touch client experience. With an A+ Better Business Bureau accreditation and Unilock Award of Excellence recognition, Hinkle Outdoor Living is dedicated to designing and building outdoor spaces engineered for entertaining.

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SOURCE Hinkle Outdoor Living